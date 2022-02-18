Those who love eggs can eat them in any form - omelette, boiled, scrambled and even as a spiced sabzi. Anda bhurji is a common fare in Indian households when they want to 'Indianise' the eggs and eat as a proper meal. Eggs are tossed in a pan with onions and tomatoes and some mild spices to cook a scrambled bhurji that can go just as well with bread for breakfast as it does with roti for lunch or dinner. Here is another version of anda bhurji that makes for a winter delicacy, with the addition of winter-special green - methi.





Methi (fenugreek leaves) adds a tinge of its fresh and pungent flavour to many dishes in the winter season. Be it aloo methi or methi malai matar, the bright green vegetable is celebrated in Indian cuisine for its rich taste and texture, along with the many nutrients that it imparts to our meals. When the same methi is added to anda bhurji, it is transformed into a completely new and delicious sabzi with flavours aplomb. With so much to offer, there is still one more thing that makes this recipe a must-try. This wholesome dish can be prepared quickly, in less than 20 minutes!





(Also Read: 5 Easy Wholesome Bhurji Recipes For A Quick Meal)

Methi is full of essential nutrients.

How To Make Anda Bhurji I Easy Anda Bhurji Recipe:

Click here to see the step-by-step recipe of anda bhurji that you can easily replicate in your own kitchen.





Just like you make anda bhurji, saute onions and tomatoes with some spices; in this recipe we are adding some more spices of crushed coriander seeds and turmeric powder. Add methi leaves and cook till they wilt. Then break the eggs in the same pan, scramble for a few minutes till then are completely cooked. All that is left is to add garam masala powder and some fresh coriander leaves.





Make this anda bhurji with fresh methi leaves and you'll come back to thank us.