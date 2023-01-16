Cooking is something that requires skills, precision and a lot of patience. If you're someone who cooks regularly, you'd know how much effort goes into making that perfect dish. While there is a plethora of delectable Indian dishes, chicken curry is one such dish that is popular all across the country. Now, it may sound easy to make chicken curry but it is also something that can go wrong very easily. The quantity of ingredients, how you cook your thickening agents or how big or small chopped ingredients you've put in, all these factors can more or less make or break a dish. To help you make that perfect chicken curry, we have jotted down some easy tips that will definitely come in handy to ace your chicken curry game. Take a look.





Also read: 19 Best Indian Chicken Curry Recipes | Chicken Gravy Recipes

Here Are 5 Tips To Make The Perfect Chicken Curry:

1. Use Fresh Masalas

The flavour of any curry lies in striking a balance between different masalas. While most of us resort to store-bought masalas, it is best to use fresh homemade spices as this can make a huge difference to the flavour of your chicken curry.

2. Cut Tomatoes And Onions Into Smaller Pieces

Tomatoes and onions act as thickening agents for any curry. If you want your chicken curry to be thick and rich, cut the onions and tomatoes into smaller pieces. The smaller the pieces, the thicker your gravy will be. However, if you want a thinner curry, you could always add some extra water to the curry.

3. Fry The Masalas Nicely

Another common mistake that most of us make while preparing chicken curry is not giving sufficient time for the masalas to fry. If you tend to rush after adding the spices, your chicken curry's flavour will not be as rich as you want it to be.

4. Follow The Right Order To Make The Curry Base

Most of us generally don't know the right order to make the base of our curry and this can be quite problematic. You should first put oil, followed by whole spices, onions that are cooked until brown, and finally the ground spices. These should be mixed well and cooked for about 30 secs to a minute.

5. Do Not Rush Into Cooking

Making curries requires an ample amount of time and patience. The process of slow cooking ensures that all the flavours are extracted nicely from the spices. Do not turn off the flame as soon as the chicken pieces are cooked as this will not give you the best results.













So, remember these tips the next time you plan to make chicken curry at home. Happy Cooking!