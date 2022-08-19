It is that time of the year when we celebrate a range of festivals back-to-back. After marking Raksha Bandhan and the 76th Independence Day, people across India are celebrating Janmashtami today (on August 19, 2022). One of the major festivals among the Hindus, Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna - the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. For the unversed, 'Janm' means birth (in Hindi) and 'Ashtami' stands for the eighth day of the month. So, as per the Hindu calendar, every year the festival falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of Krishna Paksha in Shraavana or Bhadrapad. Also referred to as Gokulashtami, this day is marked with much fervour and enthusiasm.





Food plays a major role in Janmashtami celebration. Traditionally, Hindus prepare 56 types of sweet and savoury dishes (chappan bhog) and offer to Lord Krishna. While the foods offered on the bhog thali vary from thali to thali, a few recipes remain constant across the country. One such dish is makhan mishri. As per legends, Lord Krishna was fond of makhan (or white butter). Hence, Mother Yashoda used to feed him sweetened white butter (makhan mishri) every day. Following the ritual, devotees prepare makhan mishri on this day and offer to Krishna Ji.

Janmashtami 2022: How To Make Makhan Mishri For Gokulashtami Bhog:

Makhan mishri is a quick and easy recipe and tastes oh-so-delicious. To help you prepare makhan mishri for Lord Krishna, we bring a video that demonstrates you the recipe, step-by-step. Let's find how to make Lord Krishna's favourite makhan mishri.





For this dish, we need ghee, crystalised sugar and ice cubes. Start with pouring melted ghee in a bowl and adding ice cubes to it. Whisk well until it turns into soft butter. Remove the extra ice cubes.





Add sugar to the makhan and mix well with hand. You will get a creamy, soft consistency of the butter. Transfer it to a bowl and offer to Lord Krishna.





For the ones who want to make the white butter from the very scratch, here we have a recipe to try. In this process, you need to take malai and add ice cubes to it. then blend everything together until the butter solidifies. Finally, skim the butter and leave the liquid behind. Click here for the detailed recipe.





Happy Janmashtami 2022, everyone!