The festival of Janmashtami is just around the corner. It marks the birth of Lord Krishna and devotees worldwide observe the day with much enthusiasm and fervour. This year, Krishna Janmashtami falls on September 6, 2023 (Wednesday). To celebrate the day, devotees bathe their deity, dress Him up and offer Him a special bhog including various sweet and savoury recipes. People also decorate their houses with flowers and rangoli and observe ritualistic fasts. While a section of people observe 'nirjala vrat' until midnight, considered the birth time of Lord Krishna, some eat light, sattvik meals throughout the day. The basic idea is to stay light and active throughout the day to pray and offer puja to Lord Krishna. In this article, we bring you some dos and don'ts that you must keep in mind if you plan to fast this year, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 5 Tips To Keep In Mind If You Are Observing Vrat:

1. Have a wholesome meal the day before:

It is important to add proper nutrients to your diet a day ahead of the festival. It keeps you hydrated and fortified with nutrients, preparing your body for the festival ahead.

2. Stay hydrated:

It is important to stay hydrated throughout the day. This keeps you energized and prevents discomfort including acidity, bloating, constipation et al.

3. Eat carb-rich food:

You must have seen people having sabudana, kuttu ka atta, singhare ka atta et al during vrat. But have you ever wondered why? It is because these foods are carb and starch-enriched that convert into energy and help you stay active throughout the day.

4. Avoid onion-garlic:

The idea is to keep your body and mind cool and at peace. According to multiple theories, onion and garlic are 'taamsic' in nature and involve carnal energy in the body, creating heat.

5. Have sendha namak instead of common salt:

Sendha namak, or rock salt, is known to keep your body cool. It is said to be low in sodium and high in potassium, giving a boost of energy to your body. It also helps maintain the level of electrolytes in your body that helps you keep going throughout the day.

6. Limit your spice intake:

By now, we all know that each spice comes with a range of nutrients that have multiple effects on our bodies. While some spices induce heat in the body, some keep us cool. You need to identify the cooling spices that can also keep away the risks of bloating and discomfort. Usually, people include spices like black pepper and cumin seeds in their vrat meals.

7. Eat light:

As per ritual, devotees stay up till midnight and celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. Hence, it is advised to keep it light to avoid any kind of discomfort in the body. Eating light also helps you stay awake for a long time.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami, everyone!