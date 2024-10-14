Now that Navratri and Dusshera festivities have come to a close, it's time to bring back some delicious non-veg treats! After all those light, vegetarian-friendly meals, nothing beats digging into a flavorful and hearty dish like fried chicken pulao. It's a perfect mix of crispy chicken and aromatic rice, making it a comforting meal for any day of the week. Plus, this recipe is perfect when you crave spicy biryani but are short on time. If you're a chicken lover, this pulao is a must-try! Intrigued? You should be! Let's find out how to make this fried chicken pulao at home.





What Makes Fried Chicken Pulao A Must-Make At Home?

Fried chicken pulao is the ideal last-minute alternative when you're too tired to make biryani. This recipe is perfect for when unexpected guests show up for dinner. It's quick, easy to make, and still packed with the wonderful flavours of aromatic rice and tender chicken. Plus, it's a one-pot dish, which means less mess in the kitchen. So, whether you're looking for a satisfying weeknight meal or a quick crowd-pleaser for dinner parties, this fried chicken pulao is a must-try at home.

Can You Use Leftovers To Make This Fried Chicken Pulao?

Absolutely! You can use your leftover chicken from last night to make this delicious pulao. Instead of starting from scratch, use the cooked chicken to skip the broth-making step. Just marinate the pre-cooked chicken with spices to boost its flavour, give it a quick fry, and you're ready to use it in your pulao. This hack will save you time and prevent leftovers from going to waste.

Fried Chicken Pulao Recipe | How To Make Fried Chicken Pulao

Making fried chicken pulao at home is pretty simple. This recipe was shared on Instagram by content creator Puja Korupu. To make it, start by:

1. Prepping the Chicken

Take your choice of chicken. Wash it and put it in a pan. Now, add double the amount of water. Add bay leaf, salt, and ginger-garlic paste. Boil until tender.

2. Marinating the Chicken

Once the chicken is boiled and the broth is ready, remove the pieces onto a plate. Now, marinate them with salt, red chilli powder, black pepper, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala powder, ginger-garlic paste, and lemon juice. Coat the chicken well before adding curd and corn flour. Mix well. Fry the pieces until crispy.

3. Preparing the Pulao Ingredients

In a separate pan, add some oil along with coriander powder, star anise, a cinnamon stick, and chopped onions. Cook until translucent. Then, add tomatoes, salt, and ginger-garlic paste, and cook until mushy. Add the spices-red chilli powder and garam masala before mixing in a bit of yogurt. Once the oil starts leaving the masala, add chopped coriander leaves and green chillies.

4. Adding Chicken Broth (Yakhni) And Rice

In the same pan, add the prepared chicken broth and mix well. Once it comes to a boil, add lemon wedges and soaked rice, along with the fried chicken pieces. Mix well and cover with a lid until the rice is cooked. Let it sit for 10 minutes before serving hot!

So, try this fried chicken pulao at home and let us know if you like it!