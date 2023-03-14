Non-stick cookware is almost an investment - it's an investment in our health. Non-stick pans, with a synthetic coating on their surface, prevent food from sticking to them and let us cook healthy food with far less oil or no oil at all. These pans are also easier to clean. But, when the coating starts wearing off sooner than expected, it's a huge disappointment. Non-stick pans need fast replacement, sometimes within a year. No matter how carefully we use it, our non-stick pans gradually turn into regular pans in no time. If this is something that bothers you all the time, you need to take a look at the following tips that will help prolong the shelf life of your non-stick pans.





Just by following some simple steps while cooking, you can delay the shedding off of the coating of your non-stick pans. Let's dive right into it.





Also Read: 4 Storage Jars And Containers That'll Help Organise Your Kitchen Better

Non-stick pans are great for healthy cooking. Image Credit: iStock





Here're 5 Tips To Increase The Shelf Life Of Non-Stick Pans:

1. Grease The Pan Before Cooking

If it's a non-stick pan, why do we even need to put oil in it? Because the thin layer of oil will protect the coating from washing away with food when heated. You don't need to put a lot of oil, just rub some fat - oil, butter or ghee - and blot with an absorbent paper to soak excessive oil. Then start cooking.

2. Keep Metal Spoons Away

Metal spoons and knives have sharp edges and may brush off the coating of the pan while stirring food. It's best to use wooden or silicone spatulas while cooking in non-stick pans. Since the food doesn't stick to the pan anyway, it will be easier to toss and turn food with these spoons.

3. Don't Cook On High Heat

Low to medium flame is best for non-stick pans; high heat can melt and peel off the coating and can even damage its properties. We know a trick to gauge the correct heat. Throw in a blob of butter on the heated pan, if it forms bubbles without changing colour, it is the right time to put it in your food. But if the butter turns brown and burns, you should lower the flame and wait for a couple of minutes to let the pan cool down.





Also Read: Sure Shot Ways To Prevent Hot Milk From Sticking To The Pan

4. Clean The Right Way

First of all, never put the hot pan under cold water immediately. Doing so can lead to thermal shock, which can damage the coating of the pan. Always use mild soap and a soft sponge to gently clean the pan. For hard-to-go stains, soak the pan in a soapy solution for some time and then wash it off.

5. Store In Ample Space

Avoid cluttering the space where you plan to store your non-stick pans. They should be kept away from other utensils and sharp objects to prevent rubbing and shafting that can scrape off the coating layer. The best way to store a non-stick pan is to hang it on a hook, with the bottom side touching each other, not the coating part.





Also Read: Kitchen Tips: 5 Desi Kitchen Hacks To Make Cooking Easier And Fun





Make your non-stick pans last longer with these easy-to-follow tips.