We love the bright yellow hue that turmeric spice lends to our foods. The colour gives an instant uplift to our curries, pulao, and even beverages. But when the same colour stays back on our utensils and cookware, it's a total disappointment. Turmeric's colour is stubborn and hard to remove. Most of the time, it doesn't go off even after a thorough cleaning, leaving its permanent mark on our precious crockery. Another problem with turmeric stain is that it becomes more difficult to remove if you let it sit for a long time. So always make it a point to clean your dishes as soon as possible when it is tainted with turmeric trace.





But it's not as easy as it sounds. The regular process of washing with dish soap and water doesn't always work to remove the yellow blotch. It can be really frustrating to scrub endlessly but to no avail. That's when you should make use of the following tips to clean your dishes. And you simply need everyday kitchen ingredients to do the job.





Common kitchen ingredients can be used to clean dishes.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here're 5 Tips To Remove Turmeric Stains From Crockery:

1. Glycerine

Take two cups of water and add 1/4 cup of glycerine and 1/4 cup of liquid soap. Take a washcloth and pat the mixture onto the stains. Wash it off with warm water after 15 minutes. This should take off all that colour left by turmeric.

2. Lemon Juice

The acidic nature of lemon makes it a powerful cleaner. Mix two parts of warm water with one part of lemon juice and soak your stained utensils in the solution overnight. Clean as usual the next morning. You can also use white vinegar in place of lemon juice as it has the same acidic property.





3. Baking Soda

Baking soda is one of the most useful products in the kitchen. It not only helps bake our favourite goodies but also does multiple other jobs - cleaning, for instance. Baking soda can work wonders to remove haldi marks. Just make a thick paste of water and baking soda and spread it on the stains, and clean after 15 minutes.

4. Hydrogen Peroxide

This light blue chemical liquid comes in handy to remove hard-to-go stains. If you've tried everything else but your crockery still flashes that balky yellow mark, use this chemical liquid. Just splash a few drops on the stains, leave it for a few minutes and wash it off.

5. Sunlight

If you don't want to use any kind of chemical on your dishes for the fear of its residue, try the most natural method of removing stains - sunlight. Strange but true, sunlight tends to absorb the stains from fabrics as well as utensils. Leave your dishes out in the sun the whole day, and you'll see the stains lightening down.





You can easily keep your crockery clean with kitchen ingredients

Photo Credit: iStock

Bring your crockery back to its glory, sans any turmeric stains.