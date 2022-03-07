Indian cooking is all about adding tons of spices and herbs along with a lot of oil and butter to our dishes. Without a significant amount of oil, we feel that our dishes won't taste good. So, most of the time, when we are cooking, we see a layer of oil that is formed on the top of the meal. But did you know that this excess oil can take a toll on your health? It can lead to acidity, indigestion, bloating and other things. While we believe that we won't be able to cook without oil, let us tell you that you could be wrong there. We know that oil is an essential part of making something, but you can always use less amount of it in your dishes. For doing the same, here we bring you some tips to reduce the amount of oil while cooking.





Here Are 5 Tips To Reduce Oil In Cooking:

1. Non-stick Pans

Non-stick pots and pans are the most convenient way to reduce the oil you use when cooking. Choosing excellent quality cookware may be expensive at first, but its lifespan and usage can significantly outspan your regular utensils.





2. Measure With Spoon

We frequently utilise estimates or approximations in cooking, which isn't always a terrible thing. When it comes to oil, though, not using accurate proportions might lead to misuse. As a result, FSSAI recommends using a measuring spoon when using oil in cooking rather than pouring directly from the oil container.

3. Pan Fry

We all know that deep-frying something uses excess oil. So, next time, choose to pan-fry your dishes! Placing a lid over the cooking vessel can often consume less oil on its own because the moisture helps to cook the food faster. This also applies to gravy-based foods and soft sabzi recipes.





4. Steam Cooking

Steam cooking is another one of the strategies that can significantly cut oil consumption. This approach replaces the use of oil. Specific recipes can be partially cooked ahead of time and then baked in the oven.





5. Baking

Baking is another one of the techniques that makes use of less oil. If you are baking any hard vegetables, you can first boil them. Then simply marinate with masalas and add a bit of oil to bake it in the oven! Your crispy ingredients will be ready in no time!





So, follow these easy tips and reduce oil in your cooking significantly!