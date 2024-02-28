Are you planning to buy a new kitchen chimney? Or are you planning to replace your old one? Have you been hunting around in the market to find the perfect one for you? If your answer is yes, this article will be quite useful for you. Nowadays, you'll find several different varieties of chimneys in the market. From differences in size and features to maintenance, they differ in several aspects. This can make the process of buying a chimney quite challenging, especially if you're buying it for the first time. Since a chimney is a long-term purchase, we ensure we get our hands on the best one for our kitchen. To help you make the right decision, we have enlisted five essential factors you must consider before making your final purchase. Take a look:

Here Are 5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Buying A Chimney:

1. Consider the size

The size is of utmost importance when buying a chimney. After all, you wouldn't want to be in a situation where you end up buying a chimney that doesn't fit in your kitchen. To prevent this, make sure to measure the dimensions of the place where you plan to install it before stepping out. Usually, a chimney has a size of 2 to 3 feet, so make the decision as per your requirements.

2. Ducts/Filters

Chimneys come in two main varieties: ducted and ductless. A ducted chimney helps release the smoke outside, whereas a ductless one comes with a filter. Both work efficiently, but a ducted one may require additional space in your kitchen. If you're planning to buy a ductless chimney, ensure it has a good-quality filter. You can buy any of these as per your personal preference.

3. Suction power

You must also consider the suction power of the chimney. Suction power helps determine the capacity of the motor and how efficiently it can suck oil particles. The higher the suction power, the better the chimney will perform. Chimneys with high suction power are ideal for Indian kitchens, as the cooking involves a lot of oil. You can buy a chimney with a suction power of anywhere between 1000 m3/hr and 1600 m3/hr.

4. Noise level

Our kitchens already have various noises due to the use of appliances. And adding a chimney with a loud noise will only make the situation worse. Consider buying a chimney that has a lower noise level, or else it can be quite problematic. The less noise your chimney makes, the better you'll be able to work in the kitchen. It'll also be a blessing for other people in your house.

5. Maintenance

Maintenance is another crucial factor you must consider. After all, if your chimney doesn't last you long, it defeats the purpose of buying it. Ensure that the chimney that you're buying has easy-to-clean parts, or else cleaning it can be a hassle. Additionally, you must also consider whether the brand you're buying offers additional maintenance services. This will make your chimney last a long time.





Now that you know the factors to watch out for in a chimney, you'll be able to make the right purchase for yourself.