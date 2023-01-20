Finally, weekend is here; and so is the time to go on a bingeing spree. During this stretch, we give a break to our strict diet and indulge to our heart's content. From chaat to kebab - we devour it all; but what remains our most favourite is biryani. Juicy, succulent mutton pieces, cooked in aromatic rice with exotic spices and ghee, biryani spells love. While some of us enjoy biryani as is, some like to have some accompaniment by the side. If you are planning to prepare biryani at home, then here we have a surprise for you. We bring a dish that will instantly elevate your biryani experience by leaps and bound. It's called nalli ka salan. Sounds delicious; isn't it?

What Is Nalli Ka Salan?

It is a meaty-version of the classic Hyderabadi salan, prepared with spices and coconut paste. Traditionally, this dish is prepared during special occasion in the Hyderabadi culture.





How To Make Nalli Ka Salan?

For the unversed, nalli is lamb shank. Much like nalli nihari, this dish follows slow cooking process. Here, a pool of spices is cooked with pieces of lamb shank. Then dahi is added to prepare a thick gravy.

Ingredients to prepare nalli ka salan:

To make this dish, we need lamb shanks, dry coconut, dry red chillies, mace, saunf, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, curry leaves, onion, tomato puree, oil, ginger-garlic paste and curd.

Method to make nalli ka salan:

First prepare a dry powder with dry red chilli, mace, saunf, cinnamon, cardamom, clove, curry leaves and coconut. Dry roast everything together and grind into fine powder. Keep it aside.





Now, heat oil in a pan and saute onion until it turns golden brown in colour. Then add ginger-garlic paste, tomato puree, dry roasted powder, haldi and mix everything well. Then add cleaned lamb shank and cook everything together.





Add hot water and bring everything to boil. Add dahi and cook the shanks well. Once cooked, keep the shanks aside and strain the gravy. To that, add the shanks and cook again for some time.





Finally, garnish with juliennes of ginger and chopped coriander and serve with biryani. Click here for the recipe.





