Aam panna is a drink that we simply can't get enough of during summer. Whether for breakfast, lunch or dinner, we're always up for having a glass of this desi cooler. The combination of sweet, tangy and sour flavours in it makes it truly one-of-a-kind. However, many people struggle to achieve this balance of flavours while making it at home. Sometimes, your aam panna may turn out too sweet, and other times it may lack that distinct mango flavour. So, what is it that you're doing wrong and how can you fix it? Below, we'll be sharing five easy tips that will help you make perfect aam panna every single time. Take a look!

Aam Panna Recipe | Here Are 5 Tips To Make Perfect Aam Panna At Home:

1. Use Fresh Mangoes

If you want your aam panna to taste delicious, make sure to use fresh mangoes. The fresher they are, the better it will taste. Aam panna is typically made with green, raw mangoes, which give the drink its distinct tart and sour flavour. Consider varieties like Dasheri, Langda or Totapuri, as they offer the best taste.

2. Balance The Flavours

A good aam panna will always be well-balanced - it won't be too sweet, too tangy or too spicy. It will perfectly blend all the flavours together, creating a delicious summer beverage. To achieve this, adjust the amount of sugar or jaggery according to your taste preference. You can also add a pinch of salt to balance the flavours.

3. Use Fresh Mint And Cumin

Mint and cumin are key ingredients in aam panna. They help add a refreshing flavour to the drink, making it ideal for hot summer days. It's best to use cumin powder, as using raw cumin can be harsh on the palate. For mint leaves, try to get your hands on fresh ones from your neighbourhood sabzi mandi or supermarket.

4. Don't Over-Boil The Mangoes

Another thing you must keep in mind is to boil the mangoes just until they're tender. If you over-boil them, they can turn mushy and affect the texture of the drink. And we bet you don't want that, right? So, boil the mangoes only until they're tender to avoid creating a mess in your aam panna recipe.

5. Chill Before Serving

We know it may be tempting to drink the aam panna right away after it's ready. But doing so will not give you the best flavour. You must refrigerate it for at least 30-35 minutes before serving, as this will allow the flavours to meld together fully. It may require some extra wait, but trust us, you're going to love the taste after it sets.

By following these tips, you'll be able to make a refreshing and delicious aam panna that's sure to quench your thirst! Looking for the perfect aam panna recipe? Click here.