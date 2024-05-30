Aam panna is what makes the summer season so exciting. With its tangy and refreshing flavour, just a sip of this desi drink instantly lifts our spirits. Whether you enjoy it at a restaurant or prepare it fresh at home, the joy of drinking it remains the same. However, aam panna is not just a thirst quencher - it has much more to offer. Made with raw mangoes and a blend of different spices, it also boasts incredible health benefits. From aiding in digestion to enhancing skin health, it can work wonders for us. Wish to know more about how drinking aam panna can transform your health? Find out in the points listed below.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Amazing Health Benefits Of Aam Panna:

1. Keeps You Hydrated

To stay hydrated, it is essential to include fluids and foods with a high water content in our diet. Raw mango, the key ingredient in aam panna, falls into this category, making it an excellent drink to sip on during the hot summer months. Furthermore, aam panna also contains black salt, which has electrolytes that help replenish lost fluids from the body.

2. Good For Digestive Health

Aam panna can also be great for those who suffer from digestive issues such as bloating and constipation. What makes it so great for digestion? The answer lies in the high fibre content and digestive enzymes of raw mangoes! The spices that are added to aam panna - jeera, black salt, and black pepper - also contain digestive enzymes, further making it beneficial for our digestive system.

3. Boosts Immunity

Another incredible benefit of drinking aam panna is that it can help boost our immunity. The reason is the high amount of vitamin C you get from the raw mangoes. This vitamin is essential for keeping our immune system strong, thus preventing us from getting sick often. Additionally, raw mangoes are also rich in antioxidants, which further help strengthen the immune system.

4. Good For Your Skin

Did you know aam panna can also be beneficial for your skin? Since it is rich in vitamin C, it can help in collagen production, which is essential for keeping your skin looking healthy and glowing. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the rich antioxidant properties of raw mangoes also make them great for treating several skin issues such as acne, pigmentation, etc.

5. Aids In Weight Loss

If you are on a weight loss diet, consider adding aam panna to it. It is low in calories and high in fibre, and you can sip on it without any worries. Aam panna makes for a smart alternative to sugary summer drinks that are loaded with artificial sweeteners. However, remember moderation is key if you wish to reap the benefits of aam panna for weight loss.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Aam Panna At Home | Aam Panna Recipe

To make aam panna, start by boiling the raw mangoes until they become soft inside and their skin gets discoloured. When cool enough to handle, remove the skin and squeeze the pulp out of the mangoes. Now, add sugar, black salt, roasted and powdered cumin seeds, and finely chopped mint leaves. Blend them together with the mango pulp and add 2 cups of water. Put some ice cubes in the glasses and pour the freshly prepared aam panna over them. Your aam panna is ready to be savoured! Click here for the complete recipe for aam panna.





Including aam panna in your daily diet is a simple and delightful way to enhance your well-being.