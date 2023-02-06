It's Monday again; meaning, it's time to pull up your socks and get going. After a lazy and relaxing weekend, Monday often gets overwhelming. Planning the week, organising daily chores and more, we have a lot to do on the first day of the week. In between, spending hours in the kitchen seems like a distant dream. What do you do then? Let us tell you, ordering food from restaurant is not even an option on the list. If you ask us, we go for home-cooked meals that can be prepared in no time. And if you scroll through the internet, you will find myriad of quick meal recipes to choose from. Here, we bring you one such meal idea that needs three basic ingredients and just 10 minutes - that's it! It a humble dal soup. Here, we used the protein-packed masoor dal to prepare the dish.

Is Dal Soup Good For Health?

In India, dal is one of the most accessible and affordable food-ingredient. Dal, in fact, defines comfort for all. You can make dal chawal, soup, and several other recipes using a handful of dal. It is easy to make and fulfilling to the core. Besides it is super healthy too. According to the USDA data, a mere cup of masoor dal has 230 calories, about 15 grams of dietary fibre and about 17 grams of proteins. Let's take a look at some of the major benefits of dal soup.





Also Read: 9 Quick And Easy Dal Recipes You Can Try At Home

Photo Credit: iStock

Here're 5 Health Benefits Of Dal Soup:

Promote Weight Loss:

Masoor dal is known have the perfect amount of carbohydrates to lend a sense of fulfilment; but it low on the fat content. Besides, it is enriched with fibre and protein that help promote digestion - all of which make dal soup a perfect dish to add to your weight loss diet.

Manage Diabetes:

Masoor dal scores low in glycemic index and inhibits the rate at which food is absorbed in the small intestine by blood. This prevents sudden or unexpected spike in the blood sugar level.

Manage Cholesterol:

Thanks to the high dietary fibre-content, masoor dal may effectively lower the amount of cholesterol in the body. Besides, it may also help improve the blood flow in our body, making dal soup a great food for promoting heart health.

Skin Healthy:

Masoor dal is a powerhouse of antioxidants which may effectively reduce the cell damage, thus effectively acting as an anti-ageing food. This means, consumption of dal soup may help you maintain a youthful and lively skin.

Nourish Bones:

Masoor dal soup is packed with vitamins and other essential minerals including calcium and magnesium. These nutrients are known to maintain healthy teeth and bones.

3-Ingredient Recipe: How To Make Dal Soup?

As mentioned earlier, you just need three basic ingredients and 10 minutes to make this healthy meal. All you need to do is wash the dal well, pressure cook with salt and serve with a topping of butter. That's it! For the ones who like their food spicy, you can add some black pepper and lemon juice to it. Click here for the recipe.





Dal soup itself makes for a wholesome meal. But you can always pair it with rice or roti. In that case, use less water to get a thick and creamy texture of the dal. You can also pair the soup with toasted breads and green salad.





What are you waiting for? Try this recipe today and enjoy a wholesome meal on the first day of the week. For more such dal soup recipes, click here.





Happy Monday, everyone!



