In India, dal is a staple food for all. It is affordable, accessible and comes with a truckload of healthy nutrients that leave a positive effect on our overall health. You will find different types of dals and their varied preparations all across the country. From making crispy pakodas with dal to adding it as a stuffing in puri, or having it as dal tadka - we sneak dal in our daily diet in every possible form. But what remains the most popular is dal-chawal. If you explore, you will find every region is known for their unique dal recipes that include different types of spices and tadka, and is served with rice. While Bengalis prefer having masoor dal with a simple tadka of kalonji, North Indians have it in form of rich dal fry with loads of butter, onion, ginger, garlic etc. Likewise, arhar dal too sees different variations in different food culture.

In Maharashtra, toor dal/arhar dal is enjoyed in form of varan bhaat. For the unversed, varan stands for Maharashtrian toor dal and bhaat stands for rice. Varan is basically a traditional dal recipe that includes grated coconut, cumin seeds mustard seeds, curry leaves, onion and more. It is often considered a distant cousin of South Indian sambar. While the recipes of varan and sambar have a few similarities, what makes the two different from each other is the inclusion of sambar masala and lemon juice/tamarind pulp in the later. Unlike sambar, the recipe of varan includes no hint of tanginess.

How To Make Varan Bhaat | Maharashtrian Toor Dal Recipe:

To make varan we need, toor dal, coconut, ginger, garlic, green chillies, coriander leaves, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric, salt and oil.

You need to first prepare a paste with coconut, cumin and garlic and then add it to a tadka of mustard and cumin seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, ginger and garlic. Add turmeric and salt and mix everything together. Now pour boiled toor dal to it, adjust salt and cook for a while. Garnish it with coriander leaves and serve with bhaat (steamed rice).

Prepare this traditional meal combo today and put together a wholesome meal in just a few minutes. And do not forget to pair varan bhaat with some papad by the side.