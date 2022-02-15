We all are aware of the sudden sweet cravings at weird hours. That's when we thank those people who came up with the idea of mug cake. Mug cake is a yummy quick treat that needs bare minimum time and ingredients for preparation. What makes it our go-to dessert is the fact that, unlike a classic cake, you literally need no prior preparation to make this sweet treat. Here, we don't need the patience or expertise to go through the entire process of baking. And guess what; even a novice baker can bake it like a pro! Don't believe us? Try making it at home and decide. All you need to do is mix all the ingredients in a mug and bake in the microwave oven for hardly five minutes. And then, just dig your spoon in and indulge!





Sounds fascinating; isn't it? This is why we bring you a delicious mug cake recipe that is sure to tug at heartstrings. It's an Oreo mug cake. Crunchy biscuit with a filling of vanilla cream inside, Oreo biscuit spells indulgence; so much so that today we use it to make different types of beverages and sweet treats, including Oreo shake, Oreo ice cream, Oreo cake and more.





10-Minute Dessert Recipe: How To Make Oreo Cake:

Oreo mug cake is a simpler version of the traditional Oreo cake. This recipe needs Oreo biscuits, baking soda, choco-chips, milk, oil, a mug and just 10 minutes for preparation. Let's take a look at the recipe.





To make an Oreo mug cake, first break the biscuits and keep them aside. Then in a mug, mix baking soda, milk and oil. To this, add the biscuits. Whisk the ingredients well with a fork to avoid any lump formation. Now, throw in the choco-chips and mix gently.





Microwave it for five minutes and the Oreo mug cake is ready in just no time.





Click here for the detailed recipe.





All you need to keep in mind is - never fill the mug (with the batter) more than halfway. This is because the baking soda in the batter would lift your cake from its original level.





Now that you have the recipe and a quick tip handy, what are you waiting for? Get all the ingredients and make yourself a yummy Oreo mug cake right now! Do let us know how you liked it in the comments below.