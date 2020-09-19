Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style <i>Aloo Tikki</i> Burger At Home

This aloo tikki burger will remind you of your favourite burger joint in the city

Highlights There are Indianised version of almost every popular food you can think o

Widely available everywhere, aloo tikki burger defines indulgence

Prepare an amazing meal at home with this aloo tikki burger recipe video

We Indians love our spicy, desi food! Hence, you will find myriads of Global recipes, tweaked and improvised as per our palate. Be it the famous desi Chinese or butter chicken pasta and paneer tikka pizza - there are Indianised version of almost every popular food you can think of. One such super delicious dish is aloo tikki burger. Widely available from street carts to the finest of the restaurants, this greasy, crispy, cheesy burger defines indulgence. In fact, it won't be an exaggeration to say that there's nothing more satisfying than biting into a crispy and spicy aloo tikki, with generous amount of cheese, sandwiched between two soft buns.





If you are already slurping, then here we have a surprise for you! We managed to find an amazing aloo tikki burger recipe that will instantly remind you of your favourite burger joint in the city. This simple and easy recipe has been shared by vlogger Reshu on her YouTube Channel 'Cooking With Reshu'. Take a look!





Here's The Recipe Video For Restaurant-Style Aloo Tikki Burger:

In the recipe, Reshu prepared a thick, crunchy aloo patty by sautéing carrot, beans, potato and poha in butter and garlic. She also added spices like garam masala powder, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, coriander powder, roasted cumin powder, black pepper powder and chaat masala and mashed everything together with a masher (just what you do for pav bhaji). Prepare tikkisout of the mix. All you have to do now is, dip the tikkiin maida-cornflour slurry, coat it with bread crumbs and deep fry until it turns golden brown in colour.





Assembled the crispy aloo tikkiin between two soft buns (one bun cut into two equal halves), along with mayonnaise, tomato ketchup, cheese slice, tomato and onion. And your delectable aloo tikki burger is ready within sometime. You may customise the filling of the burger as per your choice.





Prepare this dish today and enjoy an appetising weekend at home. Happy Weekend!

























