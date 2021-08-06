The festival of Hariyali Teej is just around the corner. A significant festival among the Hindus, it is celebrated during monsoon in different parts of India, as well as Nepal. There are three Teej festivals celebrated throughout the season - Hariyali Teej, Karjari Teej and Hartalika Teej. We are set to celebrate Hariyali Teej soon. Every year, Hariyali Teej coincide with the celebration of Sawan - a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Hariyali Teej is marks the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. During this festival, Hindu married women observe ritualistic fasts for matrimonial bliss.

Hariyali Teej 2021: Date And Time

Hariyali Teej is celebrated on the third day after the full moon in the month of Shravan, as per Hindu calender. This year, Hariyali Teej falls on August 11, 2021.





Tithi Begins - 06:05 PM on August 10, 2021





Tithi Ends - 04:53 PM on Aug 11, 2021





(Source: www.drikpanchang.com)





Hariyali Teej 2021: Vrat Significance And 5 Classic Recipes For Teej:

Hariyali Teej is also referred to as Chhoti Teej (or Shravana Teej). Legend has it, Goddess Parvati observed fast for Lord Shiva; which is why she is worshipped by married women as Teej mata. On this day, women observe ritualistic fast and break it after offering their prayers to Teej mata, with light, sattvik food. One of the most important dishes prepared during Teej is ghewar. Besides, you will also find various delicious sweet and savoury food items are prepared for the festive fare.

Hariyali Teej 2021 Special Recipes: Here're 5 Classic Dishes Prepared During Teej:

1. Ghewar:





A honeycomb shaped sweetmeat, ghewar defines goodness. It is prepared specifically during the month of sawan and the sale hits the peak on Teej. We have found you a recipe to prepare it at home too. All you need are maida, ghee, milk, dry fruits, saffron et al. Click here for the complete recipe.





2. Meethi Kachori:





A sweet version of the crispy, deep fried kachori, it includes khoya and dry fruits in the stuffing. Finally, the kachori is dipped in saffron-infused sugar syrup and served. Already slurping? Click here for recipe.





3. Bedmi Puri - Raseele Aloo:





A festival doesn't seem complete without puri-sabzi for meal. Here's the classic bedmi puri and raseele aloo combination to make Teej a delicious affair for you. Click here for recipe.

4. Dal Ki Kachori:





The classic kachori from Rajasthan, it is crispy, flaky and includes a spicy moong dal stuffing. You can have it as is with soth (meethi chutney) or pair with raseele aloo and indulge. Click here for recipe.





5. Mirchi Vada:





A Rajasthani-style mirchi pakoda, this snack includes a spicy aloo filling and is coated in a besan batter and deep-fried until golden brown in colour. Click here for this delicious recipe.





Happy Teej 2021, everyone!