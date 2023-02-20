There are very few dishes that regularly appear on our everyday menu - upma being one of them. Upma is a quick and easy dish that finds its roots in a South Indian kitchen. Conventionally, upma is made of sooji (or rava), with some basic spices and vegetables added to it. Upma is light and wholesome and makes a popular dish for any time of the day. So much so that over the years, it has become a staple for many people across India. Today, you will find upma being prepared in almost every household. Another factor that adds to its popularity is the associated health benefits. Health and fitness experts also consider upma as a great option for weight loss.

Why Upma Is Considered Good For Weight Loss?

Upma, made with rava and vegetables, is low in calories and high in fibre. This helps you feel full for a longer period of time. This further prevents overeating and snacking on unhealthy foods. Fibre also helps regulate digestion and metabolism and prevents constipation and bloating. The ingredients used to make upma are low in fat content too, making the dish an excellent option for those looking to lose weight. And the best part is, you can prepare the dish in not more than 15 minutes. This makes upma a convenient option for those who are always on the go.





Here Are 5 Health Benefits Of Nachni Upma:

You will find people constantly modifying recipes to make them healthier and yet more fulfilling. Here, we bring you one such variation of the classic upma recipe that includes nachni (or ragi) in it. Let's find out how ragi upma benefits our health.

1. Rich in fibre:

Ragi is a good source of dietary fibre. This helps promote digestive health and helps you feel full for longer periods. These factors further help make the dish perfect to add to your weight loss diet.

2. Lowers blood sugar levels:

Nachni is a complex carbohydrate with a low glycemic index, meaning, it releases sugar into the bloodstream slowly. This makes it an excellent food for managing diabetes.

3. Good for bone health:

Ragi is a rich source of calcium and vitamin D, which are essential for strong bones and teeth. Eating nachni upma regularly can prevent bone-related diseases such as osteoporosis and others.

4. Boosts immunity:

Nachni upma is a rich source of antioxidants, which help neutralise free radicals in the body. This further strengthens the immune system and prevents various diseases.

5. Gluten-free:

Nachni is a gluten-free grain, making it an excellent alternative for people who have celiac disease or are sensitive to gluten. This makes nachni upma a healthy and delicious option for a gluten-free meal.





Upma makes for a wholesome meal

How To Make Nachni Upma:

Ingredients to make nachni upma:

We bring you a healthy and wholesome nachni upma recipe that also includes the goodness of jowar, barja, cashew nuts, raisins, shredded coconut, coconut milk, coconut oil, mustard seeds, curry leaves, Kashmiri red chilli, shallots, ginger, green peas, salt and sugar to taste.

Method to make nachni upma:

Soak the millet in water overnight and boil until done. Then, heat oil in a kadhai, add chilli and fry until smoky. Keep aside for garnishing. Again, heat oil in a pan and prepare a tadka with mustard seeds and curry leaves. Saute the shallots and ginger in oil. Add the boiled jowar, bajra and nachni. Give it a quick toss. Add in the shredded coconut and some cashew nuts and raisins. Add water and allow it to simmer. Add in the coconut and season with salt and sugar. Cover with a lid and cook on slow-medium heat till just about done. Add green peas and garnish with remaining shredded coconut, fried chilli, cashew nuts and curry leaves. Click here for the full recipe.





Move over your regular upma with nachni upma and enjoy the benefits to the fullest. Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it.