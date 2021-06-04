Baingan is possibly one of the most underrated vegetables in our kitchen. Although it holds a firm position in our pantry year-round, we hardly try to find out how versatile this vegetable is. In the Western world, baingan (referred to as aubergine or eggplant) makes for one of the fanciest ingredients. From pies to pizzas- we find the use of the vegetable in many dishes. This is why we decided to explore our creative selves and whip up some baingan delicacies at home. And during our search, we came across this recipe called baingan chaat.





Yes, you heard us. Baingan chaat (or eggplant salad) is basically cubed baingan tossed in a sweet-and-tangy homemade dressing and served with chopped coriander, mint and onion in it. Besides being flavourful, this dish also makes a perfect healthy treat for the ones who are on a low carb diet - thanks to the egg plants. For the unversed, this vegetable is loaded with dietary fibre, vitamin B, potassium, copper and several other essential minerals. Besides, it is non-starchy and low in carb-content.





We suggest you to try this recipe and rekindle your love for baingan. Baingan chaat recipe has been shared by food vlogger Jyoti Dalmia on her YouTube channel 'Magic in my Food'. Find the recipe here.

How To Make Low-Carb Eggplant Salad | Baingan Chaat Recipe:

Step 1. Add some extra virgin olive oil in a bowl.





Step 2. Add maple syrup or any sugar syrup alternative to it.





Step 3. Add some lemon juice, finely chopped garlic, roasted cumin powder and mix. Keep aside.





Step 4. Heat olive oil in a pan and add cubed egg plants to it.





Step 5. Saute for a while and cover with a lid. Let it cook for almost 5 minutes.





Step 6. Once the eggplant cubes are cooked, add the already prepared dressing in it. Mix everything and cook for a while.





Step 7. Transfer the cooked eggplants in a bowl and sprinkle some mint and coriander leaves on it.





Steep 8. Add finely chopped onions, pistachios, and salt and black pepper and toss everything together.





In no time, a bowl of sweet-n-tangy baingan chaat is ready to be devoured. Super easy, right?





Watch the detailed recipe video here:





Also Read: 5 Best Eggplant Recipes To Try At Home: From Caponata To Bagara Baingan & More!



