  Thoothuvalai Recipes: Boost Immunity With Thoothuvalai (Solanum Trilobatum)

Thoothuvalai Recipes: Boost Immunity With Thoothuvalai (Solanum trilobatum)

Thoothuvalai is a favourite among traditional medicine practitioners in many parts of India for its anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and anti-oxidant properties

Ashwin Rajagopalan  |  Updated: March 24, 2020 16:41 IST

Thoothuvalai's ability to fight fever and common cold make it a popular hack for many home remedies

'Wonder cures', 'immunity boosters', our Internet search terms have changed over the past few weeks, almost ever since the Covid-19 threat has acquired significance. Even before these uncertain times, thoothuvalai (tutavalam in Malayalam) or Solanum trilobatum leaves have been a 'go-to' fix in many homes in Tamil Nadu. The quintessential grandmother's remedy (not just in my home) thoothuvalai rasam is a wonder dish to prevent common respiratory ailments, fever and common cold.

Thoothuvalai is a favourite among traditional medicine practitioners in many parts of India for its anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and anti-oxidant properties. While Solanum Trilobatum (or just solanum) is its botanical name it's also known as the Purple Fruited Pea Egg plant. This is one more of those natural remedies that some homes have forgotten about over the last couple of decades but is back in the reckoning as most of us look back to nature for remedies. The plant grows widely in India and parts of South Asia. It's quite easy to find in states like Tamil Nadu where the leaves are sold sometimes at vegetable shops or markets. The leaves (the thorns are removed while using this herb) are bitter and they are normally fried in ghee to reduce this bitterness. Even in South India it's easier to find this in ready to use powders that are available at organic stores or traditional stores.

(Also Read: This Pink And Peppy Immunity-Boosting Juice Requires Only These Three Fruits!)

461gushg

Thoothuvalai has multiple health benefits but it's ability to fight fever and common cold that make it a popular hack for many home remedies in Tamil Nadu and the rest of South India. It's also a popular ingredient to combat sinusitis and asthma ailments. Making the powder used to be a laborious process but it's something you can even order online. Adding a small quantity of the powder to your everyday rasam is a simple method to add the goodness of thoothuvalai to your regular diet.

Thoothuvalai Rasam Recipe:

This home-style rasam does not require garlic and combines thoothuvalai powder with the goodness of ginger.

(Also Read: Watch: 6 Immunity Boosting Foods That You'll Easily Find At Home)

fdhtlp2o

Ingredients:

Tamarind: 1 gooseberry sized ball

Tomato: 2 (finely chopped0

Green chilli: 1 (slit). You could 1-2 more chillies if you like it spicy

Asafoetida: a pinch

Jaggery: 1 teaspoon (finely powdered)

Ginger: a big piece (finely crushed)

Toor dal: 1/2 cup

Peppercorns: 1 teaspoon

Jeera: 1 teaspoon

Mustard: 1 teaspoon

Curry leaves: a few sprigs

Rasam powder: 1 tablespoon

Ghee: 1 teaspoon

Turmeric: 1/2 teaspoon

Salt: to taste

Coriander: a few sprigs

Method:

Soak the tamarind in warm water for about 20 minutes and extract the water

Pressure cook the dal (about 15 minutes) with turmeric powder

Cook the tamarind water on a low flame as you add the tomatoes, green chillies, jaggery asafoetida, salt and rasam powder.

Mash the dal and add to the tamarind water as it starts to cook and add water (2-3 cups depending on how dilute you want it)

Grind the jeera and peppercorns and add to the rasam as it begins to simmer. Add the thoothuvalai powder and simmer for another 2 minutes

Temper the mustard seeds and curry leaves in the ghee and add to the rasam. Throw in the coriander once the rasam is done and cover with a lid for a few minutes before you serve.

You could make the rasam dilute and serve it like a soup or serve it with rice.

Thoothuvalai Chutney Recipe:

If you are able to get hold of thoothuvalai leaves (also known as keerai - Tamil for spinach) you can try making this simple chutney at home.

fvdjitl8

Ingredients:

Thoothuvalai : 1 cup

Mint leaves : 1/4 cup

Coriander : 1/4 cup

Ginger : 1/2 inch piece

Garlic : 3 cloves

Black peppercorns : 1/2 tablespoon

Tamarind : size of a small gooseberry

Gingelly oil : 1 tablespoon

Salt : to taste

Jaggery : 1/2 teaspoon

Method:

Fry the thoothuvalai leaves. Then add ginger and garlic.

Add tamarind and then add coriander and mint leaves after the thoothuvalai leaves are cooked slightly.

Let it cool down. Add salt and jaggery and blend in a mixer)

This chutney can be eaten with idli, dosa or mixed with rice and ghee.

Comments

About Ashwin RajagopalanI've discovered cultures, destinations and felt at home in some of the world's most remote corners because of the various meals I've tried that have been prepared with passion. Sometimes they are traditional recipes and at most times they've been audacious reinterpretations by creative chefs. I might not cook often but when I do, I imagine I'm in a cookery show set - matching measuring bowls, et all!

