Gujarati cuisine is as rich and extensive as its culture. It has a history of its own that goes back to a thousand years. So, if you think that you have tried Gujarati cuisine extensively, then you might be a bit wrong here - as this cuisine has much more to offer than you could imagine. The very idea of Gujarati cuisine reminds us of dhokla, fafda, jalebi, undhiyu et al. We agree each of these dishes help define Gujarati food culture, but trust us, it's just the tip of the iceberg. In fact, you would be surprised to know that flavours here vary widely depending on which region in Gujarat you are in. North Gujarat, South Gujarat, Kachch, Kathiawad - each region adds its unique flavour to Gujarati cuisine. This subsequently leads to origin of various popular and lesser-known Gujarati recipes.





One such classic Gujarati dish is mohanthal. It is a traditional Gujarati sweet dish that is made with besan, ghee, sugar and nuts. It is rich, delicious and melts in our mouth in just no time. It has a unique creamy taste that leaves a strong impression on every palate. And this is why mohanthal holds a constant position in the dessert spread at every festival or special occasion.





This Diwali, let's prepare mohanthal at home to amp up the festive spread without much effort. We found the classic mohanthal recipe, shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel Cook With Parul. Let's take a look.





How To Make Gujarati-Special Mohanthal:

Take besan flour in a bowl and add a mix of doodh and ghee to it. Mix everything well. Rest is for 10 minutes.

Now transfer the mix in a grinding jar and blend.

Add ghee in a kadhai and pour the ground besan. Stir continuously. Cook until it turns soft and fluffy.

Slowly add milk and stir to get the soft and creamy texture.

When the mix releases oil, switch off the flame and stir for some time.

Grease barfi tray and place butter paper. Keep aside.

Make sugar syrup and add to the besan mix and cook for a minute.

Transfer the mix it the tray and let it set.

Add silver leaf on it and cut into barfi.

Delicious mohanthal is ready for indulgence. The best part is, you can store this mohanthal for up to 10 days.

Watch The Step-By-Step Recipe Video Of Mohanthal Here:

