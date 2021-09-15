Who doesn't love street food? The thought of enjoying a hot plate of aloo tikki, or some gol gappas automatically waters our mouth. What is unique is that each part of India offers a variety of street food, influenced by the culture and the climate of the region. One such place that is extremely popular for its street food is Gujarat! Gujarati street food majorly offers vegetarian snack that have a unique besan preparation. The reason why Gujarati street food is so popular is that it tastes chatpata and it can be easily made at home as well! You don't need to leave your house every time you crave some dhokla.





Here Are 5 Gujarati Street Food Recipes:

1.Dhokla

You don't have to be from Gujarat to know this dish. Dhokla is one gujarati street food that every Indian has eaten once in their life. This soft, spongey and savoury cake made of besan batter tastes just delicious.





Click here for the full recipe of Dhokla.





2.Khandvi

Khandvi is a healthy steamed snack made of besan and buttermilk. It is prepared by spreading the batter and rolling it tightly into bite-sized pieces. This coconut-flavoured snack is thoroughly enjoyed on Gujarat's street.





Click here for the full recipe of Khandvi.

Dabeli is popular in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

3.Dabeli

Dabeli is one of the Gujarati street foods that are not only popular within the state but also in the entire country. The best part about the dabeli is that people can have their own take on the typical dabeli, making it taste delicious and unique.





Click here for the full recipe of Dabeli.





4.Patra

Patra is another classic Gujarati street snack that is crunchy and delicious. It is also a bite-size rolled up snack like khandvi, however, patra is made of arbi ka patta (colocasia leaves). This street food is steamed and the end product is crispy goodness.





Click here for the full recipe of Patra.

Fafda jalebi is a delicious street food.

5.Fafda

Fafdas are rectangular shaped papad like a snack that is made of besan. It is one of the most popular Gujarati snacks that are available in every street food shop in the state. This crispy snack is often paired with jalebi and green chutney, to offer a burst of spicy and sweet flavours to go with your evening tea.





Click here for the full recipe of Fafda.





Try out these recipes and let us know in the comments section.



