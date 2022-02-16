There's something very comforting about a hearty bowl of sambar that we just can't get enough of! It is simple, flavourful and leaves a strong effect on our mind and palate. And what makes it our all-time favourite is the fact that this South Indian delicacy can be paired with anything and everything of your choice. Pair it with rice, dosa, idli or vada, a bowlful of sambar helps you put together a wholesome meal in just no time. Besides, it is light on our tummy too! Sambar includes protein rich dal, healthy (of course flavourful too) herbs and spices and adequate amount of water that not only enriches us with several essential minerals, but also helps keep us hydrated. This is why, sambar makes a popular dish for the ones looking to boost digestion and metabolism, promote immune-health and shed extra kilos.





Considering all its goodness, we bring a sambar recipe that you can easily make at home, that too in just eight minutes. What makes this recipe yet special is the fact that it will instantly remind you of your favourite South Indian restaurant in town. That's right! This particular sambar recipe - shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul - not only tells you how to make it restaurant-style, but also helps you put together a quick one-pot meal on a busy weekday. So, what are you waiting for? Put on your chef's hat and make this delicious South Indian stew in just eight minutes.

Quick And Easy Recipe: How To Make Restaurant-Style Sambar At Home:

Heat oil in a pressure cooker and add mustard seeds, jeera and hing. Let it splutter.

Add methi seeds, curry leaves and mix on low flame.

Add onion, green chilli and tomato and sauté well.

Add salt and let everything cook on low flame.

When the tomato turns soft, add vegetables to it. Mix everything.

Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder and sambar masala and mix.

Add soaked arhar dal mix and add enough water.

Add imli ka paani, imli paste, lemon juice or amchoor powder too.

Close the lid and wait for four whistles. Open the lid and mash the vegetables coarsely.

Prepare a tadka by adding whole red chilli and curry leaves in oil.

Add it to the sambar, garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

That's not all. Parul also shared her special, preservative-free, fresh sambar masala recipe that you can make and store at home for anytime use.

Watch The Complete Recipe Video Of Restaurant-Style Sambar (and sambar masala) Here:

