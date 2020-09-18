Pair This Delicious South Indian-Style Chicken Stew With <i>Appams</i> (Recipe Inside)

Stews from south India are one of the many heart-warming dishes that one can try at home.

Indian cuisine is known for its rich and wholesome dishes. From exotic curries to mouth-watering biryanis, many regional Indian cuisines are brimming with taste and flavour. Not just that, there are a plethora of options to try that are comforting and light and absolutely delicious. Stews from south India, for instance, are one of the many heart-warming dishes that one can try at home. Much like soups, stews comprise ingredients like seafood, meats or vegetables cooked in a range of spices. Don't confuse them with soups, stews are a bit thicker than soups. While soups are pretty quick to make, stews take a bit longer to get ready as ingredients are slow-cooked on low-flame to have a gravy-like consistency. South Indian cuisine has a bevy of heart-warming stews that one can try, and if you are someone trying it for the first time, we have the perfect recipe to begin with. And it comes with an addition of appams!





Soft in the centre and crispy from the ends, Appam is a bowl-shaped pancake cooked with fermented rice and grated coconut. It is best served with stew and is a quintessential combination in Kerala.

In this recipe of chicken stew with appam, chicken is tossed with a fried mix of onions, red chilli, green chilli, ginger-garlic paste. It is sautéed with tomatoes, potatoes and coconut milk and simmered for a while. It is finished with the addition of more coconut milk, coriander and lemon juice giving a tarty tinge. Served with freshly made crisp appams, this chicken stew makes for a wholesome, hearty meal that is hard to resist.





