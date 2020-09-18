Pair This Delicious South Indian-Style Chicken Stew With <i>Appams</i> (Recipe Inside)

SEARCH
Pair This Delicious South Indian-Style Chicken Stew With Appams (Recipe Inside)

Stews involve ingredients seafood, meats or vegetables simmered in a range of spices and aromatics. South Indian cuisine has a bevy of heart-warming stews that one can try

Aanchal Mathur  |  Updated: September 18, 2020 13:11 IST

Stews from south India are one of the many heart-warming dishes that one can try at home.

Highlights
  • Stews are a comforting one-pot soup-like meals
  • In Kerala, they are paired with appams for a hearty breakfast
  • Here is a simple chicken stew recipe with appams that you can try at home

Indian cuisine is known for its rich and wholesome dishes. From exotic curries to mouth-watering biryanis, many regional Indian cuisines are brimming with taste and flavour. Not just that, there are a plethora of options to try that are comforting and light and absolutely delicious. Stews from south India, for instance, are one of the many heart-warming dishes that one can try at home. Much like soups, stews comprise ingredients like seafood, meats or vegetables cooked in a range of spices. Don't confuse them with soups, stews are a bit thicker than soups. While soups are pretty quick to make, stews take a bit longer to get ready as ingredients are slow-cooked on low-flame to have a gravy-like consistency. South Indian cuisine has a bevy of heart-warming stews that one can try, and if you are someone trying it for the first time, we have the perfect recipe to begin with. And it comes with an addition of appams!

(Also Read: South Indian Stew Is Kerala's Ultimate Breakfast Treat; Get Chef-Special Recipe Here)

Soft in the centre and crispy from the ends, Appam is a bowl-shaped pancake cooked with fermented rice and grated coconut. It is best served with stew and is a quintessential combination in Kerala.

In this recipe of chicken stew with appam, chicken is tossed with a fried mix of onions, red chilli, green chilli, ginger-garlic paste. It is sautéed with tomatoes, potatoes and coconut milk and simmered for a while. It is finished with the addition of more coconut milk, coriander and lemon juice giving a tarty tinge. Served with freshly made crisp appams, this chicken stew makes for a wholesome, hearty meal that is hard to resist.

Find the full recipe of chicken stew with appam here.

Try it for your weekend brunch and share your experience in the comments section below.

Comments

About Aanchal MathurAanchal doesn't share food. A cake in her vicinity is sure to disappear in a record time of 10 seconds. Besides loading up on sugar, she loves bingeing on FRIENDS with a plate of momos. Most likely to find her soulmate on a food app.

