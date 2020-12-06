How To Make Rasam And Sambar Powder At Home

The arachuvitta sambar with freshly ground ingredients is a great option on a weekend

Madurai holds a special place for all foodies in Tamil Nadu. This is not just the state's cultural capital with a rich history but a city full of eclectic dining experiences that showcase some of the state's authentic dishes. Many of the city's popular restaurants are family owned and operated. Chandran Mess is one such restaurant that I always try to visit when I'm in the temple town. I still remember being invited backstage on my last visit to Chandran Mess. The owner was happy to give me a walk around the restaurant's kitchen.





Many family-run restaurants in Madurai take great pride in their operations. The kitchen here wasn't just squeaky clean but was filled with a bouquet of wonderful aromas - they make most of their masalas and flavouring pastes in-house. It's why the flavours in many such family-owned restaurants are fresh and authentic. Over the years, many households across South India have gradually switched to flavouring their gravies, sambars and poriyals (stir-fried vegetables) with factory-made masalas and powders. While the sheer convenience of these powders makes it almost a 'no-brainer', some of these powders are enhanced with artificial flavours and colours.





My grand aunt in Mumbai, Mrs Kalyani Raghavan is one of the many home cooks I know who still swears by home-made rasam and sambar powders. I watched her make a sambar powder from scratch and it wasn't just simple but left a wonderful aroma in the kitchen that stayed for a few hours after it was freshly ground. The traditional rasam powder in Tamil Nadu usually combines (see recipe below) coriander seeds, pepper, jeera along with tur dal and chana dal. The sambar powder is enhanced by fenugreek seeds but doesn't feature jeera. You could make a sambar without sambar powder but it's a slightly laborious process. The arachuvitta (freshly ground) sambar with freshly ground ingredients like coconut and coriander seeds is a great option on a weekend and is a classic recipe.





You can try making rasam powder at home. The key is the dry roasting process; make sure you don't over roast the ingredients.





How To Make Rasam Powder | Rasam Powder Recipe:

Ingredients:

Coriander seeds- 4 measures





Pepper- 1 measure





Tur dal -1/2 measure





Chana dal- 1/2 measure





Jeera - 1/4 - 1/2 measure





Method:

Dry roast all these ingredients.





Grind it and add 2 teaspoons of turmeric and half quantity of Chili powder





You can also make a flavourful tomato rasam without rasam powder. This simple recipe gets it's flavours and aromas from the freshly ground pepper and jeera.





How To Make Tomato Rasam | Tomato Rasam Recipe:

Ingredients:

Finely chopped ripe tomatoes: 3





Tur Dal: 3 tablespoons





Peppercorns: 3/4 teaspoon





Jeera: 3/4 teaspoon





Asafoetida: 1/2 teaspoon





Turmeric: 1/2 teaspoon





Tamarind: size of a lemon





Ginger (crushed) one-inch piece





Green chilli (Slit): 1 (2 or 3 if you like it spicy)





Curry leaves a few





Ghee: 1 teaspoon





Salt: to taste





Coriander: a few sprigs





Mustard seeds: 1/2 teaspoon





Method:

Pressure cook the tur dal with the turmeric





Extract the juice of the tamarind





Add the tamarind extract, tomatoes, ginger, salt, green chilli, asafoetida to some water and let it simmer for about 10 minutes





Blend the dal after you mash it; make sure no lumps are formed





Let it simmer for a few minutes





Grind the pepper and jeera and add it to the rasam. Let it simmer for a couple of minutes





Temper the mustard seeds and curry leaves with ghee. Turn off the flame and then add coriander and cover the rasam with a lid.





How To Make Sambar Powder | Sambar Powder Recipe

Ingredients:

Coriander seeds- 4 cups





Chana dal-1cup





Tur dal - 1/2 cup





Pepper- 1/4 cup





Fenugreek (Methi) - 1/4 cup





Method:

Dry roast individually.





Grind finely.





Add 2 teaspoons of turmeric and half quantity of Chili powder





Make sure you store these powders in an airtight jar. You can store these powders for a month but they lose the aromas and intensity over a period of time. Of course, nothing beats making fresh rasam powder or sambar powder each time you want to make these dishes.





