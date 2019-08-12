Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style Sambar At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

SEARCH
For the ones with a strong will to cook this amazing recipe at home, we bring you one sambar recipe shared by famous YouTube chef Manjula Jain

Sambar is one of the most common south Indian foods that is a quintessential accompaniment to yummy delights like idlis, vadas and dosas. A humble bowl of sambar is so well-travelled across south of India that every region of the country has its own version of sambar. When I was travelling from Chennai to Kochi, I was exposed to two different types of sambar at these two places. These two versions of sambar were not only different in their taste but also the style of making them varied. While there is no denying that this south Indian curry varies within the boundaries of southern states, the love for this south Indian delight remains just the same. 

Although in this article we are not going to talk about the history and the different versions of sambar. We are just going to learn the art of making sambar at home that we get in south Indian restaurants. For the ones with a strong will to cook this amazing recipe at home, we bring you one sambar recipe shared by famous YouTube chef Manjula Jain. The recipe is posted on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. 

In this recipe, Manjula has used toor dal (arhar dal) as a base of the recipe. Other than this, she has used fresh spices like turmeric, asafoetida, red chillis, mustard seeds and cumin seeds with other ingredients like fenugreek seeds and curry leaves. So, without much ado, let's learn how to make restaurant-style sambar at home.

(Also Read: Benefits Of Sambar: 6 More Reasons To Love The South Indian Sensation)

Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style Sambar At Home:
 



