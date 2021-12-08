India has a repertoire of fascinating dishes that never fail to impress our palate. If you explore, you will find each region has something unique to offer. However, it often gets difficult to categories some dishes, especially when those dishes have their sub-types. Take kadhi for instance. A dish as simple as kadhi too sees different variations in different regions. We have Punjabi kadhi, Gujarati kadhi, Maharashtrian kadhi and more - each of which are unique in their own ways. And then, we get a Sindhi version of it too. Sindhi kadhi is one of the most popular dishes in the cuisine. So much so that it is dubbed to define the Sindhi food culture to the world. And what makes it yet more popular is the irresistible aroma and rich nutrient-profile. Yes, you read that right!





Besides the flavours and spices, Sindhi kadhi also includes a good amount of seasonal vegetables that makes the dish wholesome to the core. In fact, it makes for a comforting meal at any given point of time. But always remember, run through your pantry before making this dish as you might need quite a few ingredients in the recipe. Fret not, the preparation would not be as lengthy as it seems - you just need 30 minutes to make Sindhi Kadhi at home.





Sounds perfect, isn't it? So what are you waiting for? Put on your chef's hat and get hold of all the necessary kitchen tools, as we bring you a super easy recipe to make Sindhi-style kadhi at home. Take a look:

How To Make Sidhi Kadhi | Easy Sindhi-Style Kadhi Recipe:

Heat oil in a kadhai and add hing, dhania, methi, jeera, mustard seeds and curry leaves. Let it splutter.

Add grated ginger/ginger paste to it and cook.

Add besan and roast everything together.

Add green chilli, haldi powder, red chilli powder, salt and mix.

Add water to it and boil.

Add tomato puree and cook for a while

Finally, add mixed vegetables and cook until the vegetables turn soft.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice and aloo tuk. Click here for aloo tuk (or Sindhi-style aloo fry) recipe.





