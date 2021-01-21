7 Snacks Straight From Sindhi Menu To Your Table; Try These Recipes Today

Sindhi cuisine boasts of some superb snacks.

Many times, while we all are craving and raving about tandoori chicken or papai chaat in a group, there is a Sindhi friend who would not get our fetish because his/her mind would be fixated on aloo tuk or dal pakwan or tosha. Sindhi cuisine has a very loyal following and nothing would shake Sindhis' love for their own food. It is completely understandable because Sindhi cuisine actually boasts of many delicious items. Coupled with the warm hospitality of Sindhis (they love to entertain guests over some generous meals), Sindhi food tastes all the more better.



Sindhi cuisine is famed for its deep and rich flavours and a load of veggies offering varied flavours. Even though vegetables rule a typical Sindhi spread, meats like chicken mutton are also often cooked in some households. If you really want to experience the magic of Sindhi food, start off with their very popular snacks to get your tongue rolling.







Here are some famous Sindhi snacks that you must try:

1.Koki

Koki looks like roti but it's not. It has the texture of a biscuit and is very thin in width, making it a very crispy and light snack. It is made with whole-wheat flour and flavoured with onions, coriander leaves and spices. It can be paired with papad or chutney or pickle and is enjoyed with evening tea. Click here for the full recipe.





2. Sweet Koki

There's a sweet version of koki papad that tastes equally good, especially if you have a sweet tooth. It is again made with whole wheat flour and sweetened with sugar and cardamom powder. Pair it with a chutney or pickle for a unique evening treat. Click here for the full recipe.



3. Sindhi Aloo Tikki

Aloo Tikki in a Sindhi spread tastes almost like Punjabi aloo tikki with the exception of bread crumbs that make this snack more grainy, dense and crunchy.







4. Tuk Patata/Aloo Tuk

This is one of the most famous dishes in Sindhi cuisine. Aloo Tuk refers to fried potato pieces sprinkled with spices like red chilli powder, coriander powder and mango powder. Some people have it as a snack while some pair it with curry for a wholesome meal. Click here for the full recipe.







5. Sindhi Dal Patty

This crispy snack is made with soaked chana dal (split chickpeas), mixed with boiled mashed potatoes and bread crumbs. Spices like cumin powder, garam masala, red chilli powder and coriander powder add a bang of flavours to this snack, which is shallow fried in ghee. Click here for the full recipe.







6. Sai Bhaji Tikki

Sai Bhaji Tikki is loaded with healthy veggies is like spinach, dill leaves and more. Chana dal is also added for some crunch. Sai bhaji tikki is packed with nutrients from different kinds of foods and flavours from various spices.







7. Dal Pakwan

Dal pakwan is often served for breakfast, but just like many other Indian morning dishes, dal pakwan is sometimes enjoyed as an evening snack too. Chana dal is paired with crispy papad made with maida, which is flavoured with spices like cumin seeds and black pepper. Click here for the full recipe.





Fall in love with Sindhi food with these amazing snacks.









