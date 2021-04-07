It is not easy to categorise Indian curries, especially when some of the curries also have sub-types. Take for instance kadhi - you have a Punjabi kadhi, then you have a Gujarati, Sindhi, Pahadi and Maharashtrian Kadhi and all of them are unique in their own ways. It would not be an exaggeration to say that we are divided by states but united by kadhis of India. More often than not, these are curries that are thickened with besan, and yogurt is added as a souring agent. But then again, no generic observations can be made about this particular dish that actually has way too many variants across the country. And well, we are not complaining.

In this video compilation, you would find recipes of five of our most favourite kadhi recipes like.

1. Sindhi Kadhi: Hailing from the region of Sindh, this delightful kadhi is quite possibly the best way to make your little fussy eaters eat up all their veggies without a single tantrum. This spicy, tangy kadhi is made with goodness of drumstick, lotus stem, potatoes, cauliflower and a blend of rustic spices.

2. Mango Kadhi: The mango season is here, and we are in no mood to cut corners. This tangy kadhi is a scrumptious preparation made with goodness of raw mangoes and yogurt. This light and quick kadhi is also incredible for your digestion ant gut.

3. Maharashtrian Kadhi: Thick, yellow and delectable, this kadhi is made with yogurt and besan. Methi seeds, red chillies and curry leaves bring their own distinct flavour to this soul-stirring treat.

4. Tamatar Kadhi: There is no such thing as too many tomatoes. If you also agree with us then you must try this sharp, tangy and peppery kadhi made with tomatoes, green chillies, cumin seeds, and a host of yoir favoirite vegetables. There, we saw you slurping.

5. Aamras Ki Kadhi: This kadhi celebrates mangoes in all its glory. Pureed mango cooked with buttermilk, besan, hing and curry leaves, this lip-smacking kadhi is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

