If there's one thing we Indians cannot get enough of, it has to be desserts. We indeed have a penchant for bringing a sweet end to our meals with something or the other. Whether it's a spongy Rasmalai or a tempting Mysore Pak, there are a plethora of Indian desserts to choose from. Jalebi is also one such delicious dessert that is a hit across the country. A liquid batter is deep-fried till crisp and coated in saffron and sugary syrup to make this hearty treat. The popularity of Jalebi was made clear when a Vietnamese food blogger tried the yummy delight. She shared a reaction video to the Jalebi as well. Take a look:

The clip was shared on Instagram Reels by blogger @foodbysoy, where it received 201k views and 14.6k likes. "Trying Jalebi for the first time! It's known as the national sweet of India. It reminds me of really well done funnel cake dipped in saffron syrup," she wrote in the caption of her video.





The blogger first explained how she got to try the Jalebi for free thanks to an Indian friend. She also said that she'd heard a lot about it, thus making her excited about trying it. On taking the first bite, she exclaimed, "It's very sweet. A lot of the syrup taste. I really like the texture." She then enquired if Jalebi was eaten along with tea or by itself. We could tell that the blogger enjoyed the sweet treat as much as we do!





(Also Read: Jason Derulo Makes Jalebis And Grooves To Hit Song 'Jalebi Baby'; Twitter Loves It)

Jalebi is a popular Indian dessert.

This is not the only person who we have seen trying Indian food in the recent past. Recently, an Italian man had also gone viral after he tried the popular Samosa. His reaction made for a must-watch video and received a lot of love from desi Instagram users! Click here to read more about his first Samosa experience.





What did you think of the Vietnamese food blogger's video? Tell us in the comments below.