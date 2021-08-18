There's something about monsoon that escalates our urge for everything crispy, greasy and decadent. Hot cup of chai - with some pakoras and bhajias by the side - makes rains yet more enjoyable. Isn't it? While the classic aloo pakora, onion pakora and samosa are relished by one and all, we also love experimenting with snack recipes to amp up our overall experience. One such dish we enjoy during the monsoons is corn kebab. Sounds delicious, right?





Bhutta (roasted corn cob with some lime juice and salt on it) makes one of the most popular snacks during the monsoons. It is rich in protein, fibre and several essential nutrients that are known to boost metabolism, further preventing monsoon-related stomach issues. It also keeps you full for long, keeping uncalled-for hunger pangs at bay.





However, having the regular bhutta everyday can be boring at times. This is why we found a corn kebab recipe that will surely redefine your monsoon indulgence to the fullest. Let's take a look at the recipe.





Also Read: Monsoon Binge: 5 Corn-Based Recipes For The Season

How To Make Corn Kebab | Corn Kebab Recipe:

Take grated corn in a bowl.

Add grated potatoes, cheese, salt and ginger to it and mix.

Add black pepper powder, green chilli, garam masala, nutmeg powder to it.

Mix everything together into soft dough.

Make small kebabs out of the dough.

Heat oil in a pan ad shallow fry until golden brown in colour.

Serve the corn kebabs hot with some ketchup by the side. And of course, a hot cup of tea alongside!





Watch the detailed recipe video in the header section.