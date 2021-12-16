We all know how difficult it is to get out of our blankets on a cold winter morning. Isn't it? In such a situation, deciding on what to make for breakfast is a different ball-game altogether. This is why, we mostly end up with the safe and convenient food options, including cereals or bread-and-butter. However, the same food everyday gets boring and mundane at times. And as a result, we often skip the fuss of breakfast altogether. But skipping meals is not encouraged by any nutritionist from around the globe. Doing so could lead to weight gain, gut-related issues, loss of energy and more. This is where the quick and healthy breakfasts come to our rescue. We find an extensive range of quick and easy recipes that can make your morning meal exciting and delicious every single day. One such delicious option is pancake. While pancake has its origin in an English kitchen, you can also find several desi versions of the dish - a delicious instance being Panki.





A popular Gujarati snack, Panki can simply be described as rice pancake made in banana leaf. It is healthy, wholesome and can be prepared in just a few minutes. All you need to take care of is the batter. Batter of right consistency helps you prepare Panki in just no time. It is uncomplicated and loads you up with its mind-blowing flavours.

Considering the popularity, we bring you a quick and easy version of Panki recipe that will help you prepare it for a quick breakfast. The recipe has been shared by food vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel (named Ananya Banerjee). Let's take a look.





Gujarati-Style Rice Pancake Recipe: How To Make Gujarati-Style Pancake:

Take rice flour, curd, suji, green chilli paste, ginger paste, crushed jeera, salt, hing and dhania.

Mix everything together with haldi and water to prepare smooth batter. Let it rest for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the banana leaves by heating them on the flame.

Cut the leaves into small square pieces and apply oil to one side of the leaves.

Now, heat a tawa and place a piece of banana leaf with the oil side facing top.

Spread the batter on leaf and place another leaf over it. Let the Panki cook well.

Cook it from both side and your Panki is ready. Serve it warm with green chutney.

Sounds simple, isn't it? So, what are you waiting for? Get hold of the ingredients and prepare the dish today.

Watch the step-by-step recipe video of Gujarati Panki:

