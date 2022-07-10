French fries are one of the most loved finger foods by both kids and adults. They make snacking look good. How you may ask? French fries are easy to eat as well as easy to cook. Slice potatoes, deep-fry to get the crispy skin, and then sprinkle salt and pepper all over it. The seasoning can vary as many prefer to add peri-peri mixture to their fries, just for an extra punch. What makes the fries stand out? They can be paired up with anything like burgers and pizzas but when loaded with cheese or baked, they rightfully take the centre stage. Mid-meal or evening snacks, fries will never disappoint you.





Though this delicious finger food is a treat to your taste buds, it is also capable of sending you on a guilt trip. But we have a slightly healthier version of French fries to pitch. Ever heard of Truffle fries? The recipe was shared by renowned Chef Guntas on Instagram, and you don't want to miss out.





Alongside the recipe, Chef Guntas wrote, "We all love Fry-Days. We're just thankful for the different ways we can eat potatoes but this one has to be an all-time favourite."

How To Make Truffle Fries - Chef Guntas Shares Recipe:

Ingredients:

Potatoes - 3

Salt as per taste

Mixed garlic - 3 tbsp

Olive Oil - 1 tsp

Shaved Parmesan cheese - 1 tbsp

Paprika powder - 1 tsp

Chopped parsley - 1 tbsp

Truffle Oil - 1 tbsp

Method:

First, chop the potatoes into thin wedges. Empty it in a fan with water. Add some salt and boil the potatoes.

Now, strain the potatoes. Put them in a bowl and add mixed garlic, olive oil, salt, shaved Parmesan cheese, paprika powder, and some chopped parsley. The wedges should get covered nicely in spices.

Bake in an air fryer or oven at 200*c for 12-15 minutes or until they are done.

Next, you have to toss it again in 1 tbsp truffle oil, some shaved Parmesan cheese and parsley.

Chef Guntas also mentioned a couple of tips in the caption: