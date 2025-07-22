Zomato's parent company, Eternal, has announced plans to set up a new wholly owned subsidiary, Blinkit Foods Private Limited, aimed at strengthening its food services operations. In a stock exchange filing, the company said, "Blinkit Foods is proposed to be incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary and would inter alia engage in the business of providing food services (including innovation, preparation, sourcing, sale and delivery of food to customers)." According to reports, the entity will be set up with a proposed authorised share capital of Rs 1 crore and a proposed paid-up share capital of Rs 10 lakh. Further details are yet to be disclosed. However, Blinkit Foods is expected to support Eternal's cloud kitchen venture, Bistro, which currently runs 38 kitchens across Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.





More About Bistro

Launched towards the end of 2024 in select locations, Bistro offers ready-to-eat meals, snacks and beverages delivered within 10-15 minutes via a cloud kitchen model. The move is part of the company's broader strategy to expand its presence in the fast food delivery space through quick-service kitchen formats. According to Eternal's co-founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, Bistro kitchens are generating incremental demand without affecting the existing Zomato food delivery business. He stated that Bistro is aimed at addressing two specific customer needs: affordable, high-quality meals and snack-style food delivered in approximately 10 minutes. In a shareholders' letter, Goyal wrote, "While customer-side traction is pretty strong, we need to work and find answers to making money in this business. We will therefore continue to make calibrated investments towards building a scalable and profitable business here and will keep you posted when we have more to share."

Eternal had earlier shut down its previous food initiatives, Quick and Everyday, in May this year due to low demand and inconsistent customer experience. The decision to discontinue came amid challenges related to infrastructure readiness and service quality.

Major Competition In The 10-Minute Food Delivery Space

The demand for 10-minute food delivery systems seems to have been increasing, and companies are taking note. Zomato's main rival, Swiggy, already has its in-app feature for quick-prep food known as Bolt. In January 2025, it also launched Swiggy Snacc, a separate standalone app for 10-minute food delivery. Another key player in this space is Zepto Cafe, which was introduced in early 2025. It promises delivery of various ready-to-eat items in 10 minutes. The food is sourced from local vendors and dedicated kitchens housed within its dark stores.