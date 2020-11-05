Winter Diet Tips: Try Vitamin E-Enriched Spinach And Peanut Drink For Healthy Skin This Season

Somdatta Saha | Updated: November 05, 2020 17:27 IST
Winter is almost here and it is time to take some extra care of your skin to prevent dryness. While a good moisturiser is a must to make your skin soft and supple, nutrient-enriched foods play an equally important role to nourish it from within. One such important nutrient is vitamin E, which helps prevent the skin from free radical damages. It is a fat-soluble antioxidant and does wonder for our skin and overall health. As per radiologist Dr. Manoj Ahuja, "Good amount of vitamin E consumption is a must to fight oxidative stress and promote immunity. It also helps improve our skin and hair health." Further speaking about the beauty benefits of vitamin E, a Delhi-based dermatologist Dr. Deepali Bhardwaj stated, "This nutrient helps strengthen nerves and nourish skin from within."
Hence, we bring you a nutritious and vitamin E-enriched drink recipe that can help you give a healthy start to your regular beauty regime this winter. This drink includes spinach and peanuts- two of the richest sources of vitamin E. For the unversed, a 100-gram each of both these natural ingredients contains 44 percent of vitamin E. Moreover, spinach is low in calorie, making this drink a great option for the ones looking to shed some extra kilos.
Put all the ingredients in a blender and prepare a spinach-peanut drink in less than 5 minutes. It also makes for a wholesome and ideal meal for the busy mornings.
Also Read: 5 Vitamin E-Rich Foods For Healthy Skin And Hair You Must Have For Breakfast In Winters
1 cup spinach
2 tablespoon peanut butter
1-2 teaspoons dry roasted peanuts, coarsely crushed
Half cup milk
Sweetener, as per your choice
1 teaspoon black pepper powder
Step 1. Clean the spinach leaves and put in a blender.
Step 2. Add peanut butter, milk, sweetener and black pepper powder to the blender and blend into a smooth liquid.
Step 3. Transfer it to a tall glass or tumbler and add coarsely crushed dry roasted peanuts.
Happy winters!
Comments
About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.