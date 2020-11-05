SEARCH
  • How To
  • Winter Diet Tips: Try Vitamin E-Enriched Spinach And Peanut Drink For Healthy Skin This Season

Winter Diet Tips: Try Vitamin E-Enriched Spinach And Peanut Drink For Healthy Skin This Season

We bring you a nutritious and vitamin E-enriched drink recipe that can help you give a healthy start to your regular beauty regime this winter.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: November 05, 2020 17:27 IST

Reddit
Winter Diet Tips: Try Vitamin E-Enriched Spinach And Peanut Drink For Healthy Skin This Season
Highlights
  • Vitamin E helps prevent the skin from free radical damages.
  • Good amount of vitamin E consumption is a must to fight oxidative stress
  • This nutrient helps strengthen nerves and nourish skin

Winter is almost here and it is time to take some extra care of your skin to prevent dryness. While a good moisturiser is a must to make your skin soft and supple, nutrient-enriched foods play an equally important role to nourish it from within. One such important nutrient is vitamin E, which helps prevent the skin from free radical damages. It is a fat-soluble antioxidant and does wonder for our skin and overall health. As per radiologist Dr. Manoj Ahuja, "Good amount of vitamin E consumption is a must to fight oxidative stress and promote immunity. It also helps improve our skin and hair health." Further speaking about the beauty benefits of vitamin E, a Delhi-based dermatologist Dr. Deepali Bhardwaj stated, "This nutrient helps strengthen nerves and nourish skin from within."

Hence, we bring you a nutritious and vitamin E-enriched drink recipe that can help you give a healthy start to your regular beauty regime this winter. This drink includes spinach and peanuts- two of the richest sources of vitamin E. For the unversed, a 100-gram each of both these natural ingredients contains 44 percent of vitamin E. Moreover, spinach is low in calorie, making this drink a great option for the ones looking to shed some extra kilos.

Newsbeep

Put all the ingredients in a blender and prepare a spinach-peanut drink in less than 5 minutes. It also makes for a wholesome and ideal meal for the busy mornings.

Also Read: 5 Vitamin E-Rich Foods For Healthy Skin And Hair You Must Have For Breakfast In Winters

11sde85o

Here's The Step-By-Step Recipe For Spinach And Peanut Drink:

Ingredients:

1 cup spinach

2 tablespoon peanut butter

1-2 teaspoons dry roasted peanuts, coarsely crushed

Half cup milk

Sweetener, as per your choice

1 teaspoon black pepper powder

Method:

Step 1. Clean the spinach leaves and put in a blender.

Step 2. Add peanut butter, milk, sweetener and black pepper powder to the blender and blend into a smooth liquid.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Step 3. Transfer it to a tall glass or tumbler and add coarsely crushed dry roasted peanuts.

Happy winters!

Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Vitamin E And ImmunityVitamin E Benefits For SkinSpinach For Skin
Gujarati Recipe: 5 Tips To Make Traditional <i>Dal Dhokli</i> At Home (Recipe Video Inside)
Gujarati Recipe: 5 Tips To Make Traditional Dal Dhokli At Home (Recipe Video Inside)
This Desi-Style Keto Paneer Roll Will Make Your Weight Loss Journey A Delicious Affair
This Desi-Style Keto Paneer Roll Will Make Your Weight Loss Journey A Delicious Affair

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 