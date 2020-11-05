Winter Diet Tips: Try Vitamin E-Enriched Spinach And Peanut Drink For Healthy Skin This Season

Highlights Vitamin E helps prevent the skin from free radical damages.

Good amount of vitamin E consumption is a must to fight oxidative stress

This nutrient helps strengthen nerves and nourish skin

Winter is almost here and it is time to take some extra care of your skin to prevent dryness. While a good moisturiser is a must to make your skin soft and supple, nutrient-enriched foods play an equally important role to nourish it from within. One such important nutrient is vitamin E, which helps prevent the skin from free radical damages. It is a fat-soluble antioxidant and does wonder for our skin and overall health. As per radiologist Dr. Manoj Ahuja, "Good amount of vitamin E consumption is a must to fight oxidative stress and promote immunity. It also helps improve our skin and hair health." Further speaking about the beauty benefits of vitamin E, a Delhi-based dermatologist Dr. Deepali Bhardwaj stated, "This nutrient helps strengthen nerves and nourish skin from within."





Hence, we bring you a nutritious and vitamin E-enriched drink recipe that can help you give a healthy start to your regular beauty regime this winter. This drink includes spinach and peanuts- two of the richest sources of vitamin E. For the unversed, a 100-gram each of both these natural ingredients contains 44 percent of vitamin E. Moreover, spinach is low in calorie, making this drink a great option for the ones looking to shed some extra kilos.

Put all the ingredients in a blender and prepare a spinach-peanut drink in less than 5 minutes. It also makes for a wholesome and ideal meal for the busy mornings.





Here's The Step-By-Step Recipe For Spinach And Peanut Drink:

Ingredients:

1 cup spinach





2 tablespoon peanut butter





1-2 teaspoons dry roasted peanuts, coarsely crushed





Half cup milk





Sweetener, as per your choice





1 teaspoon black pepper powder





Method:

Step 1. Clean the spinach leaves and put in a blender.





Step 2. Add peanut butter, milk, sweetener and black pepper powder to the blender and blend into a smooth liquid.





Step 3. Transfer it to a tall glass or tumbler and add coarsely crushed dry roasted peanuts.





Happy winters!







