If you think ice cream is the ultimate summer treat, wait till you get a taste of fruity kulfi. Creamy, dense, and flavourful, kulfis are a royal or 'shahi' upgrade to simple ice creams. Add a punch of fruits, and you've got yourself an unbeatable desi frozen treat. From sweet mangoes to tangy strawberries, each new fruit adds a refreshing twist to the classic kulfi. Enjoying a stick (or two) of kulfi can be a delicious treat to beat the heat or humidity. You can make some fruity kulfi at home using our recipes, or simply order it online and enjoy instantly.

Here Are 5 Fruity Kulfi That Might Make You Ditch Ice Cream Forever:

1. Mango Kulfi

Before the mango season ends, do yourself a favour and try a mango kulfi today. Imagine delicious and creamy kulfi wrapped inside a juicy, pulpy mango, bursting into a flavour bomb with every bite. The combination of kulfi with mango is a match made in heaven. Click here for the recipe.

2. Anar Kulfi

Pomegranates make a vibrant and flavourful kulfi. Just like mango kulfi, you can make delicious stuffed anar kulfi at home. First, prepare pomegranate juice, put it on heat in a saucepan and add some chaat masala, black salt, cumin powder and lemon juice. Let the concoction cool and pour it back into the anar peel. Set to freeze. Once done, cut into slices and enjoy. See detailed recipe here.

3. Strawberry Kulfi

If you love strawberries and cream, try this desi twist - strawberry kulfi. Made with fresh strawberries and creamy kulfi mix, this treat is sweet, tangy, and refreshing. You can enjoy it in the evening after returning home from work or eat it as a light and creamy dessert after dinner. Here is the complete recipe.

4. Sitaphal Kulfi

Sitaphal kulfi is an underrated gem that deserves more attention. The soft, fragrant flesh of sitaphal blends seamlessly with kulfi, giving it a sweet, creamy, and fruity flavour that's light yet indulgent. It's the kind of dessert that makes you close your eyes and smile after every bite. You can make it at home and freeze overnight, or quickly order online using a food delivery app.

5. Apple Kulfi

Yes, apple kulfi exists, and it is a delicious dessert that will leave you impressed, perhaps even craving more. The natural sweetness of apples combines deliciously with condensed milk, making this kulfi taste like a creamy, frozen apple pie. You can also layer this kulfi on crumble and enjoy the creamy dessert with a crunch.





So, the next time you're about to reach out for your regular ice cream tub, try one of these fruity kulfi instead. Who knows, you might just find your new favourite summer obsession.





