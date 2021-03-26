Can you imagine a kitchen without any refrigerator or mixer grinder in it? We can't. Today, these smart appliances are a must in every kitchen to make our daily chores easy and smooth. Besides, they also help curtail the time we spend in kitchen. Another such appliance is microwave oven. From heating food to baking breads and cakes - a microwave oven does it all. Considering this, we handpicked some microwave oven options for you that are compact, easy-to-use and budget-friendly. All these options come in under Rs. 10000. Let's take a look.
7 Budget-Friendly Microwave Oven Options For You:
Bajaj Microwave Oven with Mechanical Knob
This microwave oven comes with a 20-litre capacity and is ideal for a small-sized family and bachelors. It also comes with a grill option that helps roasting any food of your choice.
Samsung Solo Microwave Oven
From reheating to defrosting and cooking- you can literally do anything in this microwave oven. It comes with a 23-litre capacity and has ceramic enamel cavity that makes cleaning easier.
Panasonic Solo Microwave Oven
If you are looking for compact microwave ovens, here's an option to consider. This countertop microwave comes with glass turntable and allows you to devote less space to place the appliance.
AmazonBasics Convection Microwave Oven
This 23-litre capacity microwave oven comes with a convection function that helps you bake, grill, cook and defrost your food in no time. It also comes with 65 Auto-cook menu options and child lock function that makes it easy-to-use for all.
Samsung Solo Microwave Oven
This microwave oven makes a smart addition to your kitchen. The door screen of this appliance is wide and comes with a minimal look. Besides, it also has a blue LCD panel that adds on to its overall look.
Whirlpool Solo Microwave Oven
Another 20-litre capacity microwave oven option for you, this appliance has a press type door lock that saves the space and makes it easy to use for all.
Haier Solo Microwave Oven
In this microwave oven, you can keep food warm for long. It also comes with multi-power level that helps you cook multiple types of food at different power levels.
