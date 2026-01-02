From steaming bowls of noodles to the newest ramen bars, Delhi is embracing the art of Korean and Japanese cuisine, blending traditions and sparking fresh culinary innovation.

Delhi's food scene has been overflowing with global flavours, especially the aroma of sizzling broth and fresh noodles weaving its way through the city. And what's better than a hot, comforting bowl of ramen on a busy winter evening, when everyone just wants to pause and let the rising steam blur the world for a moment? This iconic dish has slurped its way into the capital's heart, seasoned with spices, shaped by tradition, and elevated far beyond the instant noodles we Blinkit. With the arrival of new ramen bars, our taste buds are experiencing a revolution across the city.





Here Are 4 Must-Try Ramen Bars In Delhi

1. Noods - The Noodle Bar

Photo Credit: Noods - The Noodle Bar





This spot is buzzing with excitement thanks to its D.I.Y. (Do It Yourself) ramen-making stations, where diners can pick their own noodles and toppings, almost like stepping into a convenience store in Korea. The experience comes at a price of Rs. 600 for two and is located in Safdarjung Enclave.

Alongside warm bowls of ramen, they serve a variety of Asian snacks such as tteokbokki (rice cakes), japchae (glass noodles), and fried chicken. Veg options are well catered to, and the casual yet vibrant setting welcomes families, friends, and food lovers alike.

2. Zuru Zuru

Photo Credit: Zuru Zuru

Situated in Shahpur Jat, Zuru Zuru offers a cosy, intimate atmosphere perfect for relaxed meals, with an approximate cost for two of Rs. 1,100-Rs. 1,200.

Known for their in-house noodles and broth, the restaurant takes pride in delivering authentic flavours without compromising on comfort or quality. Their menu includes vegetarian choices like Veg Tan Tan Ramen and unique offerings like cold ramen. Every bowl is crafted with precision, leaving the kitchen full and returning empty as diners leave content and satisfied.

3. The Ramyun Zip

Located in Greater Kailash, The Ramyun Zip brings a convenience-store-style, self-serve ramen experience to Delhi. The approximate price for two is Rs. 900-Rs. 1,000.

Customers can choose from a wide range of Korean instant noodle packs across medium, spicy, halal, and more, and customise their bowls with vegetables, eggs, cheese, and various sauces. They also serve Korean snacks like kimchi (fermented cabbage), kimbap (rice rolls), and mandu (dumplings), along with Korean beverages and ice creams, ensuring a wholesome and comforting experience.

4. Kofuku

Photo Credit: Instagram/@kofukudelhi

Kofuku, meaning happiness in Japanese, offers a delicately curated and layered dining experience. Its blend of tatami seating (floor seating with cushions) and regular furniture strikes a balance between authenticity and modern comfort, giving the place a soothing ambience from the moment you step in.

A ramen bowl here generally falls in the Rs. 700-Rs. 825+ range, while a table for two would cost around Rs. 1,600. The menu features dishes like miso ramen, shio ramen, and yaki soba. Situated in Ansal Plaza, Kofuku also offers an assortment of beverages, from sake and cocktails to inventive mocktails, creating a fulfilling dining journey.





A Noodle Revolution in the Capital





As Delhi continues to welcome global flavours and cultures, ramen has become a bowl of solace under the vibrant street lights and the hum of the city. These ramen spots aren't just places to eat, they're spaces of warmth, connection, and a gentle pause from the city's constant rush. And with every new bowl, Delhi's culinary horizon expands a little further.