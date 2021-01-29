8 New Restaurants With Stunning Outdoor Dining In Bengaluru

Ashwin Rajagopalan | Updated: January 29, 2021 17:00 IST
There's been a clear preference for outdoor dining in a post-pandemic world. While that may be a new trend in some Indian cities, Bengaluru's balmy weather through much of the year has meant that outdoor dining has always been a thing in this city. Bengaluru's brilliant blend of restaurants set in gardens, to rooftop lounges with sweeping views of the city's ever-evolving skyline ensures that you're never out of options. Whether it's pub grub with your buddies or co-workers (for that welcome break from WFH routines) or a dinner date, we pick some of the city's newer F&B hotspots from different corners of the city that offer a choice of al-fresco dining.
One of Bengaluru's most buzzed new restaurant launches. Wabi Sabi seeks inspiration from its namesake Japanese philosophy that appreciates the complexity of simplicity - our favourite design element is the 23-carat gold leaf wall. The same philosophy extends to the food menu that rounds up exquisite Sashimi and Sushi platters as well as signature dim sums and large Asian plates. Do stay for dessert - I'm surely heading back for their Citrus Chocolate crunch that combines yuzu, dark chocolate cream and peanut butter crunch.
Where: MG Road
First, it was the Pump House and now Khmer Kitchen, JP Nagar's food scene is seeing a shake-up. It's a stunning setting, a heritage home embellished with artefacts that transport you to Cambodia. This is one of the first restaurants in India with an extensive selection of Cambodian cuisine (hence the name) - try the Fish Amok, a celebratory Cambodian curry or the Nom Banh Chok (Cambodian Rice Noodles). The menu also features a wide selection of Vietnamese, Chinese and Japanese signature dishes.
Where: 15th Cross Road, II Phase, JP Nagar
One of 2021's first restaurant launches, Ozaa in Bengaluru's swish UB City, offers stunning views of the city's skyline and one of its green lungs - Cubbon Park. Positioned as a Mediterranean restaurant, Ozaa showcases a harmonious blend of Lebanese, Jordanian, Moroccan, Greek, Syrian and other Mediterranean cuisines. Do try their spiced Moroccan Stew crafted with a slow cooking technique in a Tagine.
Where: UB City. Vital Mallya Road
We are what we eat. That's one of the things we learnt in 2020 as many of us relooked at our diets and food habits. Justbe finds a delicate balance between wellness and wonderful flavours. This is one of the city's only plant-based, whole-food restaurants with a clear tilt towards wellness and a spot that vegans and pet lovers (they offer a pet-friendly section) will love going back to. From Mac and Cheese without dairy cheese to a selection of guilt-free desserts, the menu is full of wonderful surprises.
Where: 13th Cross Road, Sadashiva Nagar
Here are still a few spots where you will experience flashes of the 'Old Bangalore', the 30-metre long pool at the Four Seasons with lush landscaping is one such spot. Cur8, the hotel's all-day diner extends to the pool deck. This restaurant features a large al-fresco section and brings together one of the city's most comprehensive Sunday brunches. Highlights include wood-scented pizza, artisanal cheese and more than the occasional dish with Catalan influences from Southern France.
Where: Bellary Road, Ganganagar
A great spot to let your hair down on a Saturday evening, this casual F&B space with an easy vibe has always been popular for after-hours drinks and small plates. Their artisanal cocktails are a big draw and so are their Asian plates and bowls like their hearty Laksa and fiery Nasi Goreng.
Where: Outer Ring Road, Bellandur
It is the outdoor Cabanas at this all-day dining restaurant that offer the perfect setting almost any time of day. If you're doing a breakfast meeting, do sample their signature Eggs Benedict or sinful waffles are done to perfection. Our other favourite is the fail-proof wild mushroom soup with a drizzle of truffle oil. The Sunday brunch is a popular option but I'm likely to be back at the cabana for another intimate dining experience.
Where: Race Course Road, Madhava Nagar Extension
Think of this as a beer lab, where Bira keeps unleashing new flavours that get the thumbs up or thumbs down from the city's beer nerds. It's barely been a year since this 3500 sq. ft space with a large 'biergarten' opened its doors. We dig the interiors of this no-frills hangout with its red brick walls and high ceiling. The food is uncomplicated with a range of small plates and pizzas
Where: 80 Feet Rd, 4th Block, Koramangala
