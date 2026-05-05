With Indian mangoes becoming increasingly difficult to find across US cities this season, a San Francisco–based Indian man has found a creative way to beat the shortage by hosting a mango party. Responding to a post by The Wall Street Journal on the growing demand for Indian mangoes, he shared that he is planning a mango party.





In his post, he explained how he intends to bring people together during the short mango season, turning the difficulty of accessing the fruit into a shared experience.





Also Read: Watch: Sameera Reddy Cooks A Tangy Goan Wild Mango Coconut Curry

He also posted pictures while outlining the idea behind the gathering, showing how the event is centred around enjoying Indian mangoes. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Last year we put some of the best minds at work to solve the mango shortage and we're BACK. The 4th annual sf mango party is happening end of month. dm or reply with your fav kind of mango if you want to come”

Watch the full post below:

Why Indian Mangoes Are Hard To Find In The US

The post comes at a time when Indian mangoes are not easily available across the US. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, varieties such as Alphonso, Kesar, Chausa and Banganapalli are imported in limited quantities due to strict regulations and logistical challenges.





Also Read: Watch: Padma Lakshmi Tries Making Vatha Kulambu For The First Time. Here's What Happened





The report notes that demand often far exceeds supply. Buyers track shipments closely, pre-order boxes, and sometimes even adjust their schedules to secure the fruit. In many cases, mango boxes sell out quickly after arrival.





Former Carfax Chief Marketing Officer Nakul Goyal described how he waits for shipment alerts each season and immediately acts on them.





Imported Indian mangoes are also significantly more expensive than other varieties available in the US, with prices reaching $50–$60 (Rs 4760- 5712) per box due to transportation costs and limited supply.





Reportedly, shipments can sell out within minutes, and buyers often coordinate with sellers or monitor updates closely to get access. The short seasonal window and strict import process further add to the scarcity.