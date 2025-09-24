By 6 PM, PG Road in Secunderabad looks nothing like an ordinary street. Autos line up, college students spill out in groups, and the air is thick with the smell of pav bhaji and sizzling noodles. This is Sindhi Colony - a one-kilometre stretch that has quietly grown into Hyderabad's busiest food hub. Regulars come for the familiar flavours, first-timers come for the hype, but everyone leaves with at least one favourite stall they swear by. You can find more about the Sindi Colony food trail on your favourite food app.

14 Food Joints You Must Try At Sindhi Colony:

This lane is a vibrant mix of legendary stalls and quirky newcomers. From chaat to fusion pizzas, here are the unmissable stops on Sindhi Colony's culinary trail.

Chaat And Snacks

1. Sharma Chaat House

Beside Dimmy Pan Palace, Sharma Chaat House is an institution. The ragda pattice and pav bhaji remain bestsellers, while the ice gola is the ultimate refresher after a spicy snack.

Cost for two: Rs. 200

2. Chatwala

A modern favourite, Chatwala experiments with flavours. From mug Maggi and jamun shots to fruit sandwiches, every plate is a surprise.





Cost for two: Rs. 250





Photo Credit: UnSplash

Fusion And Fast Food

3. Pizza Den

The original pizza joint of the colony, Pizza Den is loved for its desi-style pizzas. The paneer pizza and chunmun pudding are iconic.





Cost for two: Rs. 400

4. Cheesiano Pizza

Cheesiano mixes Indian spices with Italian staples. The butter paneer pizza and tandoori pasta showcase their signature twist.





Cost for two: Rs. 450

5. Street Darbar

Street Darbar serves hearty Indo-Chinese portions. Burnt garlic noodles and tiger paneer deliver bold flavours that satisfy every craving.





Cost for two: Rs. 300

6. Mamta Sweet House

Since 1979, Mamta Sweet House has been offering Gujarati classics like chavana, gathiya, and khakra.





Cost for two: Rs. 200

Breakfast And Tiffins

7. Sai Ram Tiffin Centre

Known for its inventive dosas, Sai Ram is a crowd-puller. Butter cheese dosa and chocolate dosa make the menu stand out. Perfect for late-night bites.





Cost for two: Rs. 150





Photo Credit: Pexels

North Indian Staples

8. Popular Punjabi Paratha House

Run by a father-son duo, this stall offers more than 20 paratha varieties. The paneer methi paratha with chole and lassi gives a true Punjabi experience.





Cost for two: Rs. 300

9. Amritsarwala

This spot is all about authentic Amritsari kulchas, with their soya chaap emerging as an unexpected winner.





Cost for two: Rs. 250





Desserts And Drinks

10. Prachi's Kulfi Celebrations

With over 100 kulfi flavours, Prachi's is unmissable. Fig and honey, rose petal, and seasonal specials keep regulars coming back.





Cost for two: Rs. 150

11. Famous Live Soda

Near SBI Bank, this soda cart offers more than 20 fizzy flavours. It is the perfect reset after a spicy feast.





Cost for two: Rs. 150

12. Up & Above Cafe

If you want to wind down after your food walk, this rooftop café offers mocktails, a casual vibe, and live screenings. Non-vegetarian dishes are available here.





Cost for two: Rs. 600





Photo Credit: iStock

Paan For A Sweet Finish

13. Dimmy Pan Shop

Dimmy is a local legend for its quirky paans. From chocolate paan to ice cream paan, each bite is memorable. Do not miss the meenakshi ladoo paan.





Cost for two: Rs. 500

14. Mayur Pan House

Clean, creative, and flavourful, Mayur serves innovative paans such as pineapple chutney paan, along with snacks like aloo toast.





Cost for two: Rs. 250

Best Time To Visit Sindhi Colony:

The food street thrives in the evening between 5 PM and 10 PM.

Early evening (5-6 PM): Quieter and more relaxed.

After sunset (7 PM onwards): Peak energy with families, students, and groups of friends.

Tip: Summer evenings are perfect for kulfi and ice gola, while winter is ideal for hot parathas and dosas. Rest, check details on the food apps.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Reach Sindhi Colony?

Metro: Take the Blue Line to Rasoolpura Metro Station and continue by cab or auto.

Landmarks: Paradise Circle, James Street, and SBI Bank.

Parking is scarce, so opting for a cab, auto, or bike makes the visit smoother.

Why Sindhi Colony Is Hyderabad's Street Food Crown Jewel?

Sindhi Colony is where tradition meets creativity, where students and families share benches, and where each plate adds to Hyderabad's food story. Affordable, diverse, and endlessly inviting, it is no wonder this one-kilometre stretch has become the city's ultimate food street.





