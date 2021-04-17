Indian Premier League 2021 has begun in full swing. And every cricket lover is hooked on to their television to cheer for their favourtie IPL team. But a match session is just not complete without some munchies by the side. We don't know about you, but for us, match and a bowl of popcorn or a box of pizza go-hand-in hand. While some like preparing tit-bits at home quickly before the match starts, others prefer avoiding the fuss, and instead, keep some quick bites stashed in pantry for whenever we need them. Considering this, we handpicked some delicious quick bite options that you can consider keeping at home and make every match a memorable one. Let's take a look at the options.

5 Quick Bites Options For You:

Cornitos Assorted Nacho Crisps

Nachos and some dips by the side make a perfect snacking combo. Don't you agree? Here's an assorted nachos box that comes with 10 packets of crisps, with 10 different flavours. Moreover, these crisps are deemed gluten-free, cholesterol-free and include zero trans-fat.

4700BC Gourmet Popcorn

Popcorn is probably the most popular snack choice for a game night. Keeping this in mind, we found you a box of gourmet popcorn, enrobed in luscious dark, milk and white chocolate and almonds to tantalise your taste buds.

Paper Boat Chikki Jar

For the ones with sweet-tooth, we found this chkki jar to chomp on. It comes with 50 pieces of peanut chikkis that can add some sweetness to your palate anytime of the day.

Yogabar Chocolate Chunk Multigrain-Energy Bars

We also found these energy bars for the ones who prefer to snack healthy. These energy bars are packed with chocolates, nuts and chia seeds and provides a good amount of nutrients to your body. It adds no artificial flavours, processed sugar or preservatives, making these energy bars perfect for guilt-free indulgence.

Hey Grain Cookies

Discussion about quick bites is just not complete without mentioning about cookies. The most common snacking option, cookies can be eaten anytime of the day. Keeping this in mind, we found a cookies combo pack that includes the classic choco-chips cookies and healthy oats cookies. Do give it a try.

Which one is your favourite quick-bite? Let us know in the comments section below.