Onam is one of Kerala's most awaited festivals. It is marked by ten days of rituals, family gatherings, and community celebrations. Homes are decorated with vibrant pookalams, traditional songs and dances fill the air, and kitchens come alive with festive cooking. Among the highlights of the season are the sweets, which carry both cultural and emotional significance. Sharing them with family and friends is as much about togetherness as it is about indulgence. Their ingredients reflect Kerala's agricultural abundance and culinary heritage. Whether served at home or exchanged as festive offerings, these traditional sweets embody warmth and nostalgia. Here's a selection of popular and lesser-known delicacies that you must try:

1. Ada Pradhaman

Ada Pradhaman is one of the most famous Onam sweets. It is made with rice ada (thin flakes), jaggery, and coconut milk. It has a deep, caramel-like sweetness. The addition of fried cashews, raisins, and a touch of cardamom makes it richer and festive. Its layered flavours and velvety texture make it a must-have at every Onam sadya.





2. Paal Payasam

If you want a timeless festive dessert, you cannot go wrong with paal payasam. It is made with rice, milk, and sugar. Simple and easy to make, this payasam is the perfect choice if you don't have too much time to cook. You can customise it as per your needs and taste. Don't forget to garnish it with dry fruits and nuts.

3. Parippu Payasam

Parippu Payasam celebrates the wholesome goodness of moong dal in dessert form. The lentils are cooked with jaggery and coconut milk, creating a thick and hearty treat. The earthiness of dal combines beautifully with the richness of ghee and fried nuts. It is a festive favourite you cannot afford to skip!





4. Chakka Pradhaman

This payasam highlights the sweetness of jackfruit, a fruit loved by many in Kerala. The pulp is cooked with jaggery and coconut milk until it becomes thick and aromatic. Roasted cashews, coconut bits, and raisins enhance its texture and flavour. If you want to try an Onam sweet different from the usual, opt for Chakka Pradhaman.





5. Ney Appam

Ney Appam is a deep-fried sweet fritter made with rice flour, jaggery, and coconut. Some recipes use bananas. Fried in ghee, it turns golden brown and develops a crisp outer layer. However, the exact method of preparation can differ from household to household. It is often enjoyed during festivals, especially Onam, as a homely and nostalgic treat.





6. Unniyappam

Onam 2025: Enjoy various traditional sweets. Photo Credit: Kerala Tourism

Ney Appam and Unniyappam are sometimes used synonymously, as some households make them similarly. However, other people differentiate between the two in terms of texture, size and ingredients. In this case, Unniyappam are small, round snacks that are closely related to Ney Appam but are made in a special appe pan. They have a chewy, slightly spongy texture that comes from the base mixture of rice flour, jaggery, and banana. Unniyappam is a satisfying delight that can be relished during festive occasions as well as regular meals.





7. Banana Halwa

Banana Halwa is a classic sweet made by slow-cooking ripe bananas with ghee and sugar or jaggery. The process gives it a rich colour and a melt-in-the-mouth texture. It is served as a special festive offering. Kerala's famous Nendran bananas are usually used to make this halwa.





8. Kerala Boli

Kerala Boli is a stuffed flatbread often enjoyed alongside payasam. It is made with maida dough filled with a sweet mix of chana dal, coconut, and jaggery. It may remind you of another famous festive sweet - the puran poli. The thin, soft pieces are lightly roasted on a griddle with ghee. Its mild sweetness makes it a perfect companion to richer desserts during Onam.





9. Ela Ada

Ela Ada is a steamed delicacy where rice flour dough is filled with a mix of jaggery and coconut, sometimes with banana or jackfruit. The parcels are wrapped in banana leaves and steamed, giving them a unique aroma. The soft outer layer complements the sweet, fragrant filling inside. It is a comforting and wholesome dessert that is sure to impress.





10. Orappam

Orappam is a baked sweet dish made with rice flour, jaggery, ghee, and coconut milk. It has a cake-like texture but carries the flavours of Kerala's traditional ingredients. Often spiced with cardamom and sometimes topped with nuts, it is cut into squares or slices before serving. Orappam is less common than payasams but is still treasured in many households during Onam.

