We all love offers and discounts. And let us agree, there's no better place than online apps to enjoy these deals. Take the food app Zomato, for instance. If you look into it closely, you will find Zomato offering lucrative deals every now and then. And thanks to these special codes and promos, we get our favourite dishes at affordable prices. However, these marketing strategies can often go wrong and we recently came across one such instance. Let us tell you the story in detail. A man, identified as Bhupendra, took to Twitter to share a post explaining how the online platforms strategise their offers and deals.





Bhupendra shared a screenshot from Zomato's app where we could see two gulab jamuns were priced at Rs 400; on which, they offered an 80 percent discount. This brought the price down to just Rs. 80. It was the same for 200-gram gajar ka halwa. It was originally priced at Rs. 600, which after an 80 percent discount, came down to Rs. 120.

He added a note of sarcasm alongside the post, "400 rupees for 2 gulab jamun, 3000 rupees kg gajar halwa; after that 80% off. Can't believe that it is that much cheap. Am I really living in 2023? #Zomato is too generous for people living in 2023."





Find the post below.











The post grabbed attention on Twitter and people reacted to the incident strongly. "It's a generous discount. I saw a cold coffee with Rs. 1000 but was cut down to 120," a person wrote. Another comment read, "How lazy and stupid we Indians are becoming that instead of cooking at less price at home, we are paying so much for this crap and making this company a millionaire!"





Zomato took no time to react to the post and stated, "Hi Bhupendra, we would like to get this checked. Please share the restaurant details via a private message (link below) and we will reach out to the restaurant to confirm their prices."





Did you ever come across such unbelievable offers while scrolling through food apps? Share your story with us in the comments below.
















