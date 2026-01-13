30 Best Bars India has released its final annual ranking for 2025. The winners were announced at an awards ceremony held in Goa on January 12, 2026. Bars in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR dominate this year's list, with Bar Spirit Forward at the top. Apart from the top 30 selection, special awards have also been bestowed on some establishments. For instance, ZLB23 at the Leela Palace Bangalore has been named the best hotel bar, while Muro in Bengaluru has been named the best restaurant bar. Conversation Room in Kolkata has won recognition for its bar design, while Avartana at ITC Grand Chola Chennai has been named the winner for the best cocktail menu. Check out the other category-based awards here.

The focus, however, remains on the 30 bars from across India that have been deemed the best for 2025. As per the official website, the annual ranking and other awards "are exclusively based on a poll of over 250 bar enthusiasts, beverage influencers, and industry experts."

Official 2025 List Of 30 Best Bars In India

1. Bar Spirit Forward, Bengaluru





2. Soka, Bengaluru





3. Bar Outrigger, Goa





4. Boilermaker, Goa





5. Lair, New Delhi





6. Hideaway, Goa





7. ZLB23, The Leela Palace, Bengaluru





8. Sidecar, New Delhi





9. Dali & Gala, Bengaluru





10. Americano, Mumbai





11. PCO, New Delhi





12. Hoots', New Delhi





13. AM PM, Kolkata





14. Muro, Bengaluru





15. Nutcase Etc., Kolkata





16. The Library Bar, The Leela Palace, New Delhi





17. Bandra Born, Mumbai





18. HOME, New Delhi





19. Cobbler & Crew, Pune





20. Slow Tide, Goa





21. Comorin, Gurgaon





22. Bar Kin-Ru, Hyderabad





23. Japonico, Gurgaon





24. Lair, Gurgaon





25. Native Cocktail Room, Jaipur





26. Conversation Room, Kolkata





27. Little Bit Sober, Kolkata





28. Papa's, Mumbai





29. The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai





30. Copitas, Four Seasons Hotel, Bengaluru

Some of these bars have made it to the previous editions of this list, too. Find out more here .

