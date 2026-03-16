Curd rice is one of those comfort foods that never fails to bring a sense of calm to the table. Its creamy texture and soothing taste make it a go-to meal for many, especially on busy days. But what if you could enjoy the same comfort with a healthier and high-protein twist? That is where oats curd rice steps in. Introducing this delicious high-protein oats curd rice that is not only easy to make but also perfect for a light, nutritious meal. The recipe was shared by MasterChef Aruna Vijay on her official Instagram page, and it might just become your new favourite way to enjoy curd rice.

What Is Oats Curd Rice?

Oats curd rice is a lighter twist on traditional curd rice, made by replacing rice with nutritious oats. It combines yoghurt, oats and simple tempering to create a cooling, wholesome dish. This version is gentle on the stomach and ideal for those looking for healthier meal options.





Also Read: 8 South Indian Rice Dishes That Go Beyond Lemon Rice And Curd Rice

What Is The Benefit Of Making Curd Rice With Oats?

Using oats instead of rice increases the fibre content, which supports digestion and helps you stay full for longer. It makes the dish more nutritious while keeping it light and refreshing. It is also a great option for people seeking heart-healthy and weight-friendly meals.

What Is Needed To Prepare Oats Curd Rice At Home?

You only need oats, Greek yoghurt, milk, chia seeds, sprouts and basic vegetables such as carrot or cucumber. A simple tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves and peanuts enhances flavour. These everyday ingredients make the recipe quick, practical and ideal for busy days.

What Is The Best Way To Serve Oats Curd Rice?

Oats curd rice tastes best when served chilled, allowing the yoghurt and fresh vegetables to shine. Keeping it cool enhances its soothing effect, especially in warm weather. It also helps the mixture develop a creamier, more refreshing texture.

What Is The Secret To Making Soft And Creamy Oats Curd Rice?

Steaming the oats before mixing them with yoghurt helps achieve a soft and creamy consistency. It improves digestion and prevents the dish from becoming too dense or sticky. This simple step makes every spoonful smooth, light and enjoyable.

How To Make Oats Curd Rice | Oats Curd Rice Recipe

In a jar, add oats, chia seeds, Greek yoghurt and milk, then mix everything well. Cover the jar and refrigerate it for at least 3 hours or overnight. After 3 hours, add a little water to adjust the consistency. Then mix in steamed sprouts, and vegetables of your choice such as carrot and cucumber, along with salt. For the tempering, heat a little oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, curry leaves and peanuts, then pour this over the prepared oats mixture. Your dish is ready to enjoy.

Watch the full recipe video below:



Tips To Make Perfect Oats Curd Rice At Home

1. Use Steamed Oats For Better Digestion

Steaming makes oats softer and easier on the stomach, especially during fasting. It also helps your body absorb nutrients better while keeping the meal light.





Also Read: 7 Gut-Friendly Indian Foods That Aren't Just Curd Rice

2. Serve This Chilled

Serving it chilled enhances the refreshing flavours of the sprouts and veggies. It also gives the dish a soothing, cooling effect, perfect for a light meal.





Give this healthy oats curd rice a try and enjoy a bowl that feels both nourishing and satisfying.