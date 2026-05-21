As part of the statewide food safety inspections, the Telangana Food Safety Department found serious hygiene and food safety violations at a bakery and a brewery in Hyderabad's Nagole area on Wednesday, May 20. According to an X post shared by the official account of the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, inspections at Urban Monk Fine Baking and Meld House uncovered several food safety violations. Officials discovered pest infestations, expired and mislabeled food products, improper food storage, suspected repeated use of cooking oil and poor sanitary conditions.





In another inspection in Karimnagar, serious violations were detected at Ganesh Bangalore Bakery, Subhash Nagar, Mancherial Chowrasta. The Food Safety Department uncovered “750 damaged, foul-smelling and housefly-infested eggs.” The officers also suspected that 20 kg cakes were prepared using these spoiled eggs. The authorities discarded them on the spot. As per the post, expired food items were discarded on the spot.





“Expired/spoiled food articles and suspected reused oil were discarded on the spot. Enforcement samples were lifted and sent for analysis,” the department said.

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They added, “Necessary action is being initiated against the Food Business Operators under the Food Safety & Standards Act.”

Hygiene Violations At Lulu Hypermarket, Hyderabad





Food safety officials in Telangana have been conducting a series of inspections lately. A few days ago, they inspected a Lulu Hypermarket outlet following a complaint. During the inspection, authorities seized or discarded nearly 150 kilograms of food products after finding several hygiene and food safety violations in different sections of the store.





The Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, said in a post on X on Monday night, "Food samples lifted on suspicion of adulteration or excess artificial colour usage and pest-infested besan flour have been sent for analysis".

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Food safety officials found several violations, including poor hygiene in the in-house kitchen, pest infestation, decayed vegetables, and improper storage of leftover food. In the retail section, insect infestation was found in flour and pulses, along with expired products, FSSAI licence-related violations, and labelling issues. Officials also found clogged drains filled with meat waste in the butchering area, creating unhygienic conditions.