South Indian food has fans across the world, but for first-timers, the experience can sometimes be a little confusing, especially if they are not Indian or Asian. From crispy dosas to loaded thalis and soft pongal, there is a lot to figure out if you are trying the cuisine for the very first time. That is exactly what happened when American food influencer Kent Burris, popularly known as "Dine With Kent", visited Saravana Bhavan, a South Indian restaurant chain, in Texas.





He shared a video from the restaurant in which he admitted he had absolutely no clue what to order. He eventually picked a millet onion masala dosa, a thali meal with puri and pongal. "I don't know what I am doing," he said after placing the order.





Things got more interesting once the food arrived at the table. Looking at the different dishes in front of him, the creator seemed genuinely confused and asked the server, "How do I eat it?" The server patiently explained every item and guided him through the meal step by step.

She first recommended that he try the pongal with chutney and sambar using a spoon. She then explained how the thali works, telling him to dip the puri into the curries and enjoy the rice with the different sides served on the plate.





But the funniest moment in the video came when the dosa arrived. Looking at the giant folded dosa on his table, Kent asked, "What is that? I don't know what that is. It is a big triangle." Still confused, he called the server again and said, "I have another question. How do I eat this triangle?"





After tasting the pongal, Kent seemed impressed and simply said, "Very good." He then tried different curries from the thali with puri and continued praising the food. Referring to the dosa as "the triangle", he carefully broke pieces off and tried eating it while asking viewers not to make fun of him because he was "trying".





At one point, he even pointed to the masala filling inside the dosa and wondered what exactly it was. He wrapped up the video by asking viewers to tell him what he did wrong while eating the meal.

The video quickly grabbed attention online, with celebrities and desi viewers flooding the comments section.





TV host Padma Lakshmi left a detailed explanation about dosa and how it is traditionally eaten.





Actor Anjali Anand also reacted to the clip and wrote, "I'm so glad I found you, Kent. You're wonderful, and I loved going through all your videos."





Content creator Dolly Singh called the video "so cuteee".





Many desi viewers also praised Kent for trying Indian food for the first time without any prejudice.