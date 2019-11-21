A Diet Rich In Legumes May Help Improve Heart Health And Reduce Cardiovascular Disease Risk: Study

Legumes are low in fat, free of cholesterol, and low on the glycemic index.

A healthy and balanced diet is essential for maintenance of overall health. While it is imperative to include all the micro and macronutrients in one's diet, a recent study, published in the journal Advances in Nutrition, has shed light on the importance of consumption of a legume-rich diet. According to the researchers of the study, a diet rich in legumes like beans, lentils, peas etc. could lessen the risk of cardiovascular, coronary heart disease and high blood pressure. In order to assess the consumption of legumes on the risk for cardiometabolic diseases and related markers, the researchers reviewed prospective cohort studies.





"Cardiovascular disease is the world's leading--and most expensive--cause of death. This study shows that an inexpensive, accessible, and common pantry staple could help change that: beans," said study co-author Hana Kahleova, MD, PhD, director of clinical research for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.





As per the findings of the study, in comparison to those who had lowest intakes of legumes, the ones who consumed the most legumes reduced incidence rates for coronary heart disease, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease by as much as 10 per cent. Since most legumes are high in fibre, plant protein, and other micro-nutrients, they tend to benefit cardiovascular health. Other than this, they are also low in fat, free of cholesterol, and low on the glycemic index.





"Simply adding more beans to our plates could be a powerful tool in fighting heart disease and bringing down blood pressure," added Dr. Kahleova.

