Diljit Dosanjh is enjoying his time in Gujarat to the fullest. The singer, who will perform in Ahmedabad on Saturday, is taking some sights to see Gujarat's well-known tourist places and sampling its cuisine. Diljit spent an evening at a restaurant, enjoying a traditional thali and local music.





The singer spent an evening at a traditional Gujarati restaurant. The place had earthen lamps, low tables for eating and seating arrangements on the floor. In a video posted on Instagram, Diljit had a full thali meal, with vegetables, papad, roti, dal and much more.

A glass of chaas (buttermilk) was also visible in the video. Gujarati cuisine is incomplete without something sweet, so items like mohanthal, a dessert made from gram flour, were also on Diljit's plate.





After his dinner, Diljit went to meet the musicians performing at the restaurant and listened to their set with a smile on his face. The video was shared with the caption, "Experience the flavours of Saurashtra."





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Diljit Dosanjh's Food Diaries

Dijit Dosanjh loves sharing vlogs and photos from the cities he performs in. The G.O.A.T singer dropped a video of himself enjoying coffee in Paris before his concert in the French capital.





At a cafe, Diljit ordered hot chocolate with strawberries, whipped cream and a croissant on the side. He mixed some whipped cream in the hot chocolate and dipped the croissant in it before passing the item to his friend.

In Tokyo, Diljit dropped into a 7-Eleven convenience store and wandered around with some onigiri, a popular Japanese dish, in his hand. Onigiri is a rice ball, usually wrapped in seaweed and shaped like a triangle. It is filled with ingredients like tuna, salmon, or vegetables.





Diljti was seen enjoying the local food, drinking coffee and walking on the streets of Tokyo in his video. He visited Siva Coffee, where he ordered a Biscoff coffee topped with a caramel drizzle.





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